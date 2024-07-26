ESPN’s Presentation of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and Coverage of Training Camp: Back Together Weekend and the 2024 Enshrinement Ceremony to Usher in NFL’s 105th season

Chicago Bears and Houston Texans Begin Preseason on Thursday, August 1

Special NFL Live Editions on ESPN and ABC on Saturday, July 27

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony Airs on ESPN for the 29th Consecutive Year on Saturday, August 3

With the 2024 NFL season upon us, ESPN will bring NFL-ready fans a trio of events in the span of seven days as the company ramps up its coverage: the Hall of Fame Game, Training Camp: Back Together Weekend and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Enshrinement. The more than 12 hours of dedicated coverage begins the network’s preseason push, which will include the return of Fantasy Football Focus, Fantasy Football Marathon and a plethora of rankings, opinions and analysis of the NFL’s upcoming season across ESPN’s studio show lineup and digital channels.

The NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans kicks off the 2024 NFL preseason on Thursday, Aug. 1 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+) live from Canton, Ohio. This matchup between rookie-quarterback Caleb Williams’ Bears and the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud’s Texans will be the first opportunity for fans to see NFL game-action ahead of the 2024 season.

The Monday Night Football crew of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will call the game, with Laura Rutledge contributing to the broadcast by interviewing the Hall of Fame enshrinees throughout the game. Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl Champion, was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. In 2020, Buck was recognized by the Hall of Fame receiving, the Hall’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. Salters is a member of the Hall’s Selection Committee.

Leading into the Bears-Texans game, the Monday Night Countdown team (7-8 p.m., ESPN) will make it’s 2024 season debut, welcoming NFL analyst Jason Kelce to the desk, alongside host Scott Van Pelt, analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears and senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. The show will originate from Bristol, Connecticut.

Prior to the Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities, ESPN will offer five hours of dedicated NFL training camp coverage as part of the NFL’s Training Camp: Back Together Weekend. On Saturday, July 27, two NFL Live: Back Together Weekend specials will fill the day on ESPN (9-12 p.m.) and ABC (2-4 p.m.). Fans can expect breaking news, analysis and live reports and look-ins from training camps across the country integrated in both specials.

Following the Hall of Fame’s preseason game, ESPN will air the Class of 2024 Enshrinement on Saturday, Aug. 3 (12-3 p.m.), as the Hall of Fame welcomes seven new enshrines.

These events, in addition to NFL Live and other ESPN studio show’s daily presence, will ensure fans are well-informed heading into Week 1 of the NFL season.

NFL Analysts and Reporters Are Back Together to Ring in The New Season

Host Rutledge will be joined by NFL analysts Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and senior NFL insider Schefter for both editions of NFL Live: Back Together Weekend.

ESPN NFL reporters will be dispersed across the country, with various NFL Nation reporters also scheduled to join NFL Live, including:

Todd Archer – Dallas Cowboys

– Dallas Cowboys Courtney Cronin – Chicago Bears

– Chicago Bears Rob Demovsky – Green Bay Packers

– Green Bay Packers Jeremy Fowler – Denver Broncos

– Denver Broncos Dan Graziano – Cleveland Browns

– Cleveland Browns Jamison Hensley – Baltimore Ravens

– Baltimore Ravens Kimberley A. Martin – New York Jets

– New York Jets Sal Paolantonio – Philadelphia Eagles

– Philadelphia Eagles Brooke Pryor – Pittsburgh Steelers

– Pittsburgh Steelers Eric Woodyard – Detroit Lions

All 32 NFL Nation reporters will be contributing to coverage of training camp on ESPN.com for the entirety of the weekend. Fans can find live updates here.

On Sunday, July 28, SportsCenter will incorporate coverage from training camp throughout numerous editions of the network’s flagship show starting at 7am on ESPN and ESPN2 as reporters will be on-location for a second day. SportsCenter anchors, Gary Striewski, Randy Scott, Hannah Storm and Jay Harris will cover happenings at training camp extensively while ESPN social and digital platforms will also lean heavily into Training Camp: Back Together Weekend, providing fans content across various avenues.

ESPN to Cover the Enshrinement of Seven NFL Players

Kevin Negandhi and Riddick will anchor ESPN’s coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Enshrinement, bringing fans the entirety of the three-hour program (Aug. 3, 12-3 p.m.). Cronin, a Chicago Bears reporter, will provide updates from the ceremony on ESPN.com.

Beginning, Sunday, July 28, ESPN.com will offer individual feature stories on each enshrine. The 2024 Hall of Fame Class includes:

Dwight Freeney, defensive end

defensive end Randy Gradishar , linebacker

, linebacker Devin Hester, wide receiver, kick returner, punt returner

wide receiver, kick returner, punt returner Andre Johnson , wide receiver

, wide receiver Steve McMichael , defensive tackle

, defensive tackle Julius Peppers, defensive end

defensive end Patrick Willis, linebacker

An Abundance of Preseason Coverage

ESPN has fans covered for the entirety of the preseason, gearing up for the NFL’s 105th season. In addition to NFL Live (4-5 p.m.) and additional ESPN studio shows thoroughly covering training camp and the preseason, upcoming content includes: