MJ Acosta-Ruiz Joins ESPN as Sideline Reporter for ESPN Deportes’ Monday Night Football and Anchor of ESPN’s SportsCenter in Los Angeles

Para versión en español haga click aquí

The Award-winning sports journalist debuts Thursday, Aug. 1 during ESPN Deportes’ coverage of the Chicago Bears-Houston Texans’ NFL Hall of Game at 8 p.m. ET

Acosta-Ruiz’s first SportsCenter show set for later in the month

Award-winning journalist and sportscaster, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, is joining ESPN as a sideline reporter for ESPN Deportes’ Spanish-language coverage of Monday Night Football. In addition, she will regularly anchor ESPN SportsCenter editions originating from Los Angeles, while continuing her duties at NFL Network.

Acosta-Ruiz will make her ESPN debut on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 8 p.m. ET, when she serves as sideline reporter for ESPN Deportes’ telecast of the NFL’s preseason Hall of Fame game featuring the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans. Her debut on SportsCenter will follow later in the month.

“We are delighted to add MJ to our team. Her impressive background, versatility, and career in sports journalism make her a valuable addition to ESPN,” said Oscar Ramos, Vice President, Digital and ESPN Deportes. “We look forward to her contributions to SportsCenter and our Spanish-language Monday Night Football coverage on ESPN Deportes.”

Acosta-Ruiz added: “I am thrilled to be joining the ESPN family. Serving the sports community in both English and Spanish has been a mainstay throughout my career, and I am honored to continue doing so with such a highly regarded group who share my commitment to inclusivity and excellence.”

The award-winning journalist became the first ever Afro-Latina to host a show on NFL Network when she was named the host of NFL Total Access in 2020. Fully bilingual in English and Spanish, you can find her working internationally across all platforms to reach the diverse and growing landscape outside of the U.S.

Acosta-Ruiz joined NFL Network in 2018 from NBC and Telemundo in San Diego, where she covered the Chargers, Padres and international soccer for three seasons in both English and Spanish language broadcasts as the lead sports anchor. During her tenure at Telemundo, she earned a regional Emmy in the Best Newscast category. Prior to joining NBC and Telemundo, Acosta-Ruiz spent three years as a reporter for WPLG, the ABC affiliate in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, covering sports, entertainment and breaking news.

A former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, Acosta-Ruiz graduated from Barry University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. In 2024 she was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Human Letters Degree from her alma mater.

With nearly 15 years of experience in the industry, MJ continues her work as an advocate for representation and equality. MJ works closely with women’s empowerment groups such as A Seat at the Table and is dedicated to amplifying the voices of marginalized communities.

###

ESPAÑOL

MJ Acosta-Ruiz se incorpora a ESPN como reportera de campo para Monday Night Football de ESPN Deportes y como presentadora de SportsCenter de ESPN en Los Ángeles

La galardonada periodista deportiva debutará el jueves 1. o de agosto durante la cobertura de ESPN Deportes del partido del Salón de la Fama de la NFL entre los Chicago Bears y los Houston Texans, a las 8 p.m. ET (hora del Este)

El primer programa de SportsCenter de Acosta-Ruiz está previsto para finales del mes

MJ Acosta-Ruiz, periodista galardonada y conductora deportiva, se incorporará a ESPN como reportera de campo para la cobertura en español de Monday Night Football en ESPN Deportes. Además, conducirá regularmente las ediciones de SportsCenter de ESPN que se transmiten desde Los Ángeles mientras continúa cumpliendo sus funciones en NFL Network.

Acosta-Ruiz debutará en ESPN el jueves 1.o de agosto a las 8 p.m. ET, cuando actúe como reportera de campo para la transmisión televisiva que ESPN Deportes haga del partido del Salón de la Fama de pretemporada de la NFL, en el que los Chicago Bears se enfrentarán a los Houston Texans. Su debut en SportsCenter será hacia finales del mes.

“Estamos encantados de contar con MJ en nuestro equipo. Su impresionante historial, versatilidad y trayectoria profesional en el periodismo deportivo la convierten en una valiosa incorporación a nuestro equipo de ESPN”, señala Oscar Ramos, vicepresidente de Digital y ESPN Deportes. “Será un placer sumar sus aportes a SportsCenter y a nuestra cobertura en español de Monday Night Football en ESPN Deportes”.

Por su parte, Acosta-Ruiz añade: “Es una gran emoción unirme a la familia de ESPN. Atender a la comunidad deportiva tanto en inglés como en español ha sido un pilar a lo largo de mi carrera, y me honra continuar esta labor con un grupo tan respetado que comparte mi compromiso con la inclusión y la excelencia”.

La galardonada periodista se convirtió en la primera mujer afrolatina en presentar un programa en NFL Network cuando fue nombrada conductora de NFL Total Access en 2020. Completamente bilingüe en inglés y español, se la puede encontrar trabajando internacionalmente en todas las plataformas para llegar al diverso y cada vez más amplio panorama fuera de EE. UU.

Acosta-Ruiz llegó a NFL Network en 2018, procedente de NBC y Telemundo en San Diego, donde se encargó de la cobertura de los Chargers, los Padres y el fútbol internacional durante tres temporadas, en transmisiones en inglés y español en las que ejercía de presentadora deportiva principal. Durante el tiempo que ejerció su cargo en Telemundo, obtuvo un Emmy regional en la categoría de Mejor Noticiero. Antes de incorporarse a NBC y Telemundo, Acosta-Ruiz pasó tres años trabajando como reportera para WPLG, la filial de ABC en Miami y Fort Lauderdale, donde cubría deportes, entretenimiento y noticias de última hora.

Exporrista de los Miami Dolphins, Acosta-Ruiz egresó de la Barry University con una licenciatura en Comunicaciones. En 2024 fue investida doctora honoris causa en Humanidades por su alma mater.

Con casi 15 años de experiencia en el sector, MJ continúa su labor como defensora de la representación y la igualdad. De hecho, MJ colabora de cerca con organizaciones de empoderamiento femenino como A Seat at the Table, y se dedica a dar voz a las comunidades marginadas.

###