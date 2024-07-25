Modelo® Announced as Title Sponsor of 2024 Vegas Kickoff Classic Featuring USC Against LSU

LAS VEGAS – ESPN Events announced that beer brand Modelo is the title sponsor of the 2024 Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic football game pitting USC against LSU at Allegiant Stadium.

The storied Trojans will play their first game as members of the Big Ten Conference against the SEC powerhouse Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET). The game will be televised by ABC and simulcast on ESPN+. Limited tickets, which start at $125, are still available by visiting the website www.lvbowl.com.

“We are pleased to welcome Modelo to the Vegas Kickoff Classic family,” said John Saccenti, executive director of the Vegas Kickoff Classic and SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. “It’s an iconic brand that already has a major presence inside Allegiant Stadium with the Modelo Cantina Club and they are a perfect fit for this much-anticipated event in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.”

“Modelo is thrilled to be the title sponsor of this year’s Vegas Kickoff Classic hosted at the stunning Allegiant Stadium,” said Rene Ramos, senior vice president, brand activation at Constellation Brands. “College football is all about the mark of a fighter and now Modelo will be with fans from week one all the way through the end of the season during the College Football Playoff. It’s a great partnership we feel proud to expand on.”

The Vegas Kickoff Classic is owned and operated by ESPN.

About Modelo

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas FrescasModelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 beer in the U.S., ModeloEspecial recently surpassed 195MM cases sold in 2023. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is an award-winning global events destination. A state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue with a capacity of 65,000, Allegiant Stadium has hosted world-class music artists such as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Taylor Swift and BTS with more legendary concerts to come. The fully enclosed stadium is also home to the UNLV Rebels football team and has hosted premier sporting events such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and WWE SummerSlam. The venue also hosted NFL Pro Bowls in both 2022 and 2023, and Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024 – the first in Las Vegas history. Allegiant Stadium is committed to giving back to the community through numerous diversity, inclusion, and community outreach initiatives. In addition, Allegiant Stadium is proud to be both LEED Gold certified and powered by 100% Nevada-sourced renewable energy, and is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices and programs. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow us at @allegiantstadm on X and @allegiantstadium on Instagram.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.

