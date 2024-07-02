2024 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest to Air July 4 on ESPN Networks

The 2024 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest returns to the iconic corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues on Coney Island again this Fourth of July, airing on ESPN Networks. ESPN has exclusive live broadcast rights from 10:45 a.m. ET to the conclusion of the event, and marks the 21st consecutive year ESPN has televised the competition.

Coverage of the women’s competition begins at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN3. The men’s competition airs at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with re-airs at 5 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Hosting the event will be the duo of E60 and Outside the Lines Host Jeremy Schaap and Major League President Rich Shea. On-site reporting will be by College Sports Play-by-Play Commentator Tiffany Greene.

As for the eaters, Top-ranked Female Miki Sudo looks to defend her Mustard Belt during the 10-minute, all-you-can-eat contest, while on the men’s side, a new champion will be crowned for the first time since the World’s No. 1 Eater Joey Chestnut regained the Mustard Belt from Matt Stonie in 2016. Chestnut, the defending champion, will not be competing in the competition this year.

Top male and female international eaters from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Nigeria, South Korea, and more will compete in the contest. Other notable eaters for the competitions include: Geoffrey Esper, Mayoi “Ebimayo” Ebihara, Nick Wehry, Michelle Lesco, James Webb and Patrick Bertoletti, among others.

During the competitions, Sudo and Esper will have isolation cameras on them on ESPN3. The Sudo camera will be at 11 a.m. ET and the Esper camera at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The men’s world record is 76 hot dogs and buns, set by Chestnut in 2021, while on the women’s side, Sudo holds the record with a 48 ½ hot dogs and buns performance in 2020.

“The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest is arguably the most iconic sporting event in American history,” said Major League Eating Chair George Shea. “Eaters from across the globe come to Coney Island to honor this celebration of freedom.”

Nathan’s Famous will also make its annual donation of 100,000 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City prior to the event.

In 2019, ESPN Films’ award-winning 30 for 30 series debuted The Good, The Bad, The Hungry, which is on-demand on ESPN+. The documentary explores the rivalry between competitive eaters Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi.