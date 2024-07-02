NBA Today Delivers ESPN’s Most-Watched NBA Free Agency Special Ever Averaging 1,244,000 Viewers

The NBA Today Free Agency Special Presented by ESPN Bet on June 30 on ESPN averaged 1,244,000 viewers, making it ESPN’s most-watched NBA free agency special ever, according to Nielsen. Viewership for this year’s broadcast was up 207 percent from last year’s free agency show. It peaked with 1,436,000 viewers from 5:30-5:45 p.m. ET.

The NBA Today Free Agency Special Presented by ESPN Bet followed the Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury game, which averaged 1,932,000 viewers.

Sunday’s NBA Today Free Agency Special Presented by ESPN Bet on ESPN also generated the largest audience ever for an edition of NBA Today. The show airs Monday through Friday on ESPN from 3-4 p.m. It launched at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

