NFL Veteran and Kentucky Football Great Randall Cobb Joins SEC Network as Studio Analyst

Editor’s Note: The original version of this release shared that Randall Cobb had retired following the 2023. He is still active and that sentence has been removed.

Former NFL Pro Bowler Randall Cobb is set to join SEC Network as a college football studio analyst. Cobb played in the NFL for 13 seasons, including 10 years with the Green Bay Packers. He will appear on select editions of SEC Now throughout the fall and will also join co-host Alyssa Lang on Out of Pocket Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors to fuse football and fun each week.

“We are thrilled to welcome Randall to the SEC Network crew,” said Pete Watters, SEC Network Coordinating Producer II. “His experience and knowledge of the game, both from playing at Kentucky and in the NFL, will be such an asset to our football coverage.”

Cobb – a UK Athletics Hall of Famer – is incredibly familiar with the tradition and passion of SEC football. During his time at UK, he garnered First Team All America honors and earned two All-SEC First Team nods.

“I am incredibly excited to be coming home to the SEC with this new role,” said Cobb. “The level of greatness this conference provides year after year is unmatched – I cannot wait return to the conference family with this SEC Network crew.”

Cobb was selected by the Packers in the 2011 NFL Draft following his junior season at Kentucky. He registered nearly 3,000 yards and tallied 35 touchdowns during his three-year tenure. Throughout his 13 years in the NFL, he totaled over 7,600 yards with 54 touchdowns, including a career-high 1,287 yards in the 2014 campaign to earn him a spot in the Pro Bowl. A native of Maryville, Tenn., Cobb was inducted into the Kentucky Pro Sports Hall of Fame in 2023.

