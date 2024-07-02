NHL 2024-25 Season Returns October 8 with Opening Night Tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN+

Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken at 4:30 p.m. ET

Boston Bruins Face Defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Utah Hockey Club at 10 p.m. ET

The NHL 2024-25 season begins in North America on Tuesday, October 8, with an opening night tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN+.

The puck drops at 4:30 p.m. ET when the St. Louis Blues face off against the Seattle Kraken and newly signed 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Brandon Montour at Climate Pledge Arena.

Continuing on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m., the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk host the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak. The Bruins will aim for redemption after being eliminated by the Panthers in the previous two postseasons. Prior to the game, the Florida Panthers will see their first championship banner raised at Amerant Bank Arena during the Stanley Cup banner ceremony.

Following at 10 p.m., the Utah Hockey Club makes its highly-anticipated franchise debut in its new home of Salt Lake City, Utah, in front of the home team with new teammates Mikhail Sergachev and their first-ever draft pick and son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, Tig Iginla, as they host the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard for a Central Division matchup at the Delta Center.

The Walt Disney Company’s full 2024-25 exclusive game schedule, commentator assignments and additional information will be announced at a later date.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]