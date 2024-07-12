Premier Lacrosse League: All-Star Game, Skills Competition on ESPN, ESPN+

The Premier Lacrosse League season continues this Saturday, July 13, with the PLL All-Star Game on ESPN and ESPN+, and the Skills Competition on ESPN+ live from Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium at the University of Louisville. Drew Carter will handle play-by-play for both events with Ryan Boyle as analyst and Jake Marsh guest reporting field side.

The PLL All-Star Game on Saturday starts at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, featuring the inaugural exhibition between the Eastern Conference All-Stars vs Western Conference All-Stars.

The All-Star Game Skills Competition will stream live on ESPN+ at 1:15 p.m. ET, on Saturday, with select final rounds of the competition at halftime during the All-Star Game. This year’s All-Star Skills Competition includes Air Gait, Goalie Skills, Lacrosse Derby, Accuracy Challenge, and Fastest Shot.

Under the Helmet microphones, radar guns and ref cam will be utilized throughout the telecasts.

ESPN+ will stream every game of the 2024 PLL season.

