Presenters and Attendees Announced for The 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One, airing this Thursday July 11 on ABC

This Thursday, some of the world’s best athletes and biggest stars will join ESPN for The 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One to commemorate the past year in sports. Hosted by Serena Williams, the star-studded ceremony will recognize major athletic achievements, relive unforgettable moments, honor leading athletes, and feature exciting musical performances. The 2024 ESPYS will air live on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include: Quinta Brunson (Emmy-Award Winning Actress, Abbott Elementary), Nikki Glaser (Stand-Up Comedian & Actress), Rob Lowe (Actor & Host, The Floor, Brats), Paige Bueckers (NCAA Women’s Basketball Player, University of Connecticut), Drew Brees (Super Bowl Champion & NFL Hall of Famer), Draymond Green (Four-Time NBA Champion, Golden State Warriors), Bryce Young (Quarterback, Carolina Panthers), Lindsey Vonn (Olympic Gold Medalist, Alpine Ski Racing), Mark Ingram II (Three-Time Pro Bowl Champion, On-Air Sports Personality), Flau’jae Johnson (Rapper & NCAA College Basketball Player, Louisiana State University), Colman Domingo (Actor, Euphoria), GloRilla (Award-Winning Rapper), Daisy Ridley (Award-Winning Actress, Star Wars series), Allyson Felix (Olympic Gold Medalist, Track & Field), Damar Hamlin (Safety, Buffalo Bills), Candace Parker (Retired WNBA Player, NBA Analyst), Brian Tyree Henry (Actor, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Ryan Blaney (NASCAR driver, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion) and more.

In addition, top athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend include: Allen Iverson (11-Time NBA All-Star), Nick Saban (Seven-Time College Football National Champion, Alabama Crimson Tide), Venus Williams (Olympic Gold Medalist, Tennis), Andy Reid (Three-Time Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs), Jayden Daniels (2024 Heisman Trophy Winner, Louisiana State University), Chloe Kim (Olympic Gold Medalist, Snowboarding), Livvy Dunne (NCAA Gymnast, Louisiana State University), J.J. McCarthy (Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings), Isiah Pacheco (2x Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs), Sugar Ray Leonard (Former Professional Boxer), Cooper Flagg (NCAA Men’s Basketball Player, Duke University), Lisa Leslie (Retired WNBA Player), Nyjah Huston (Skateboarder), Jaylen Brown (NBA Champion, Boston Celtics), Derrick White (NBA Champion, Boston Celtics), CJ McCollum (NBA Player, New Orleans Pelicans), John Owen Lowe (Actor, Unstable), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Professional Dancer, Dancing With The Stars), Toni Breidinger (Motorsports Racing Driver), Samm Levine (Actor, Freaks and Geeks), Angel McCoughtry (Former WNBA Player), Jacques Slade (Musician, YouTuber), Arielle Chambers (ESPN Personality), Danny Seraphine (Drummer), University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team, Louisiana State University Gymnastics Team, University of Oklahoma Softball Team, and more.

As previously announced by ESPN, former NFL safety Steve Gleason will be given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance; and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex will be awarded with the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Additionally, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will feature honorees as part of this year’s show including the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award.

