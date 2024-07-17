SEC Network Refreshes SEC Nation Theme Song and Opening Sequence with Country Music Star Brooke Eden

As SEC Network celebrates its 10th anniversary and a new era for the Southeastern Conference with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, SECN has tapped country music star Brooke Eden to revamp the theme song and opening sequence for SEC Nation, the network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show.

SEC Nation debuted on August 28, 2014, with a customized version of Robert Randolph and The Family Band’s “Take The Party” as its opening theme song. A decade ago, Randolph worked closely with network producers to develop custom lyrics for “Party Wherever We Go” – an SEC-centric version that complemented the show’s goal of bringing the sights and sounds of a SEC football tailgate to viewers every Saturday. 10 years later, Eden put her twist on the tune with a new sound and original lyrics to include the Sooners and Longhorns.

“It’s such a privilege to get the opportunity to put my mark on the SEC Nation theme song and opening sequence,” says Eden. “I’m so grateful for the chance to engage with fans and celebrate the passion of college football through a song that means so much to each of us. I grew up right here in the SEC; so, these games make me feel at home even when I’m on the road.”

SEC Network viewers will hear the renewed song in full the night before the first SEC Nation of the 2024 season, when Eden releases the track across all streaming and music platforms at midnight on Friday, Aug. 30. The theme song and opening tease will premiere at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31, when the show travels to Gainesville, Fla. to showcase the Florida Gators hosting in-state rival Miami Hurricanes.

SEC Nation returns to college football tailgates, stadiums and sidelines this fall, and will regularly follow the site of the 3:30 p.m. SEC on ABC showdown. Laura Rutledge will host the show for her eighth season, her ninth on the show overall, joined by Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper. A “Making Of” feature of Eden’s spin on “Party Wherever We Go” will air during SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days on ESPN2 and SEC Network on Wednesday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

About Brooke Eden

Over the last few years, rising star Brooke Eden has become a critically acclaimed force to be reckoned with across the globe. Heralded by Billboard as a “fiery country star-in-the-making,” and named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country as well as a MusicRow’s “Next Big Thing,” Brooke has used her personal journey to self-acceptance to create music that is both bold and passionate with the message that it is okay to be who you are. She has even punctuated this message in the form of a partnership with the RIAA, “Music Matters with RIAA,” a multi-event-driven campaign designed to show how music can enable our authentic voice, give us purpose, and give us strength and courage to navigate life’s challenges.

A dynamic performer, Brooke has shared the stage with Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Tim McGraw, Kane Brown and Keith Urban. Both a CMT Music Awards and 2023 GLAAD Media Awards nominee for "Outstanding Breakthrough Artist," Brooke has been lauded by American Songwriter, Billboard, Buzzfeed, The Gay Times, MTV News, People, Popsugar, SheKnows, Them, Vogue, Wide Open Country and Young Hollywood while performing on national television shows from NBC's TODAY to the Academy of Country Music Awards. Applauded for her "commanding stage presence and brassy straight-shooting style" (Nashville Lifestyles), "Brooke Eden is the queer country superstar we need and deserve" (Gay Times Magazine). Her latest EP, Outlaw Love, is nothing short of Brooke's purely authentic, glowing self, that perfectly captures her "fun-loving '90s-influenced sound…with a compelling message to boot" (American Songwriter). Brooke revisits the title track of her latest EP with the release of "Outlaw Love (Dave Audé Remix)" available now. A Florida Gators fan since her childhood, Brooke's latest release "Party Wherever We Go" will serve as the theme for the SEC Nation and will be available on August 30th.