Southwest Airlines Named “Official Airline of the Southeastern Conference”

Today, Southwest Airlines® announces a new, multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and SEC Network to be the “Official Airline of the SEC.” The deal—officially launched on July 1—will primarily highlight the athletic contributions to SEC football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, and women’s soccer.

To celebrate the sponsorship launch, Southwest® is hosting the Flex Your Fandom Sweepstakes, offering entrants the chance to be treated like an MVP with an opportunity to win an ultimate getaway experience to the SEC Football Championship1. Later this year, the airline will host additional sweepstakes to award prizes, including packages to the SEC Basketball Championship tournament, and an epic summer getaway. To learn more and to enter, visit southwestsecsweepstakes.com.

“Southwest Airlines is proud to be joining the SEC roster as the airline of choice and getting sports fanatics to their favorite games with ease,” said Jennifer Bridie, Vice President Marketing Communications & Strategy at Southwest Airlines. “SEC fans have been flying with us for decades, checking two free bags2 of gear, rescheduling road games without fees3, and saving flight credits for the year their team finally makes it to the championship. With this unique sponsorship, we’re giving fans more flexibility to join the action as they root for their favorite teams and bringing them new opportunities throughout the season to get to know the Southwest Brand even better.”

Southwest created additional travel opportunities for college football fans eager to cheer on their favorite team at some of the season’s biggest matchups. The airline added new routes and additional service surrounding several SEC-centric showdowns, including USC vs. LSU in the Vegas Kickoff Classic, Alabama at Wisconsin in Week 3, Tennessee at Oklahoma in Week 4, and Georgia at Texas in Week 8.

“With unmatched reach year-round, Disney is where the fans are, across all sports and platforms, all the time. When it comes to sports, we’re in a league of our own,” said Becca Vodnoy, SVP of Sales, Disney Advertising. “With Southwest Airlines as the new Official Airline of the Southeastern Conference, we’re bringing passionate SEC fans everywhere closer to the action.”

The sponsorship includes integrating Southwest Airlines on SEC Network programming and within the SEC footprint through SEC Nation, the network’s traveling football pre-game show. Southwest will also activate on-site at SEC FanFare at the football championship in Atlanta and will have a presence at other major SEC championship events, including women’s and men’s basketball.

“The SEC is pleased Southwest Airlines has joined our official sponsor program,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The SEC sponsor program is important to the mission of supporting our now 16 institutions and Southwest Airlines makes stronger an already robust family of sponsors for the Conference. We look forward to Southwest Airlines’ participation in our programming and championship events.”

Even when in the air, SEC fans can watch select matchups throughout the year via the Southwest Inflight Entertainment Portal, which offers free Live TV channels4 including ESPN and ABC. Additionally, the carrier plans to surprise Customers with pop-up activations on flights, providing giveaways and fun moments as fans take to the skies.

Southwest also will activate content across SEC Network linear, streaming, and social platforms beginning this college football season. SEC Network and ESPN on-air personality Marty Smith will be featured in Southwest’s social media campaign. His first spot will take flight on launch day, Thursday, July 11.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska, New York, and Rhode Island) age 18 or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry per person. All fields must be completed. Approximate retail value of prize: $13,422. For complete details and Official Rules, visit southwestSECsweepstakes.com. By submitting this entry, you agree to the Official Rules. By entering, information collected will be used in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy at https://www.southwest.com/privacy/. Sponsor: Southwest Airlines Co., 2702 Love Field Drive, Dallas, TX 75235. Enter by Oct. 27, 2024, at 11:59pm Eastern Time.

2 First and second checked bags. Weight and size limits apply.

3 Fare difference may apply. Failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited flight credits.

4 Where available. Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer.

5 Effective Aug. 5, 2024, the airline will serve 117 airports.

6 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

7 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

8 1973-2019 annual profitability

9 Southwest’s net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

