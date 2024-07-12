The 2024 ESPYS Celebrated Caitlin Clark, Patrick Mahomes, Prince Harry, Dawn Staley, Steve Gleason, Lamar Jackson & More

On Thursday evening, some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment gathered at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the year’s best moments in sports at The 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One. The show, which aired live on ABC, was hosted by tennis legend and cultural icon Serena Williams and featured appearances by Andy Reid, Candace Parker, Colman Domingo, Draymond Green, Drew Brees, Jennifer Garner, Lil Wayne, Nikki Glaser, Paige Bueckers, Quinta Brunson, Rob Lowe, Venus Williams, and more.

The show opened with an electric performance by Ciara who sang a medley of her well-known hits “Goodies,” “1, 2, Step” and “Level Up.” Williams took the stage next for her opening monologue – she kept the audience laughing with clever quips about Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and Will Smith. She also joked that she didn’t want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were in the audience, to take attention away from her on her big night. Later in the show, Williams surprised the audience with two musical performances. The first a response to Jamie Foxx’s 2003 ESPYS “ode” to Serena (“Tennis Ball”), and the second about her relationship with Maria Sharapova.

Each year, The ESPYS recognizes individuals in the sports world who have demonstrated admirable strength and bravery in the face of adversity with three marquee awards: the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex was honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service in recognition of his tireless work making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport. After serving for 10 years in the British Armed Forces, Prince Harry founded The Invictus Games Foundation, continuing his service by creating an international platform to support wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women who are navigating both physical and invisible injuries. Veterans and former Pat Tillman Award recipients Kirstie Ennis, Israel Del Toro, and Elizabeth Marks presented the award to him while his wife Meghan Markle and members of the Pat Tillman Foundation showed their support from the audience. In his acceptance speech, he talked about polarization, division, and conflicts around the globe fueled by a lack of understanding for people who are different. He lauded the Invictus Games’ ability to bring people together around courage and mutual respect, saying, “Our community proves that unity is not just possible, but formidable.” He promised the games would leave no one behind.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees presented his friend and former teammate Steve Gleason with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his heroic fight against ALS, saying Gleason has “always been determined to write his own story.” Since being diagnosed with the incurable disease in 2011, Gleason has made an incredible impact in the space. He established his nonprofit, Team Gleason, to empower people with ALS to live purposeful lives and ultimately bring an end to the disease; after years of advocacy, Team Gleason successfully lobbied for “The Steve Gleason Act” which ensures the availability of life-sustaining communication devices in the U.S. Joined onstage by his son Rivers, he delivered a powerful speech, saying, “No human is immune from fear or adversity, not even super athletes, royal princes, or the most holy saints…Our ability to courageously share our vulnerabilities with each other is our greatest strength.”

University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance in recognition of her resilience on the court and ongoing support for women’s sports and equality in the sports world, as well as her leadership in the fight against cancer. Sydni Scott and Taelor Scott, daughters of former ESPN anchor and Jimmy V Award recipient Stuart Scott, presented the award to Staley along with Quinta Brunson. Staley delivered an emotional speech about persevering, doing the right thing, and setting a good example, saying, “How do I not fight injustice when I ask [my players] to do things the right way? How do I not fight for equity when I tell them they can climb as high as they want? How do I not fight pay disparity when I do the same job, and get paid less, and win more? They’re watching me. I can’t ask them to stand up for themselves if I’m sitting down. Nor can I ask them to use their voice to affect change if I’m only willing to whisper.”

Former University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban was presented with the Icon Award in recognition of his incredible career by his former players, Mark Ingram and Bryce Young. Saban spoke about building community and expressed that the sports world has “a responsibility and obligation, because sports bring people together better than anything.”

Womens and men’s basketball players took home some of the biggest awards of the night. Candace Parker and Allyson Felix presented the award for Best Athlete, Women’s Sports to Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson. Rising star Caitlin Clark received two awards – Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports as well as Best Record-Breaking Performance for becoming the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader, breaking the record of basketball legend Pete Maravich. Fresh off his team’s NBA Finals win, Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown was recognized for the Best Championship Performance. USC’s JuJu Watkins took home her first ESPY Award for Best Breakthrough Athlete, and the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team was awarded Best Team to close out the show.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received his second win for Best Athlete, Men’s Sports, joining LeBron James, Lance Armstrong, and Tiger Woods as the only other athletes to win the category multiple times. He was also named Best NFL Player. Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson won the award for Best Play for throwing a pass to himself during the Ravens’ AFC championship match against the Chiefs.

Ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics, gymnast Simone Biles received the Best Comeback Athlete recognition. Chicago Bears’ Keenan Allen, race car driver Ryan Blaney, and skier Lindsey Vonn presented the award.

Jennifer Garner, co-owner of the Angel City Football Club, accepted the team’s honor for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. Rob Lowe presented the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award to the Maui Surfing Community for their life-saving response to the wildfire in Lāhainā and their continued efforts to raise awareness and funds for impacted Maui residents. Surfers Paige Alms, Archie Kalepa, Kai Lenny, Molly Lenny, Andrea Moller, and Zane Schweitzer took the stage to accept the award.

Rapper and LSU women’s basketball player Flau’jae Johnson performed her songs “Pop It,” “Legendary Flow” and “Came Out A Beast,” and got the crowd going.

The ESPYS raises awareness and funds for Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN and the V Foundation have vowed to continue to raise awareness and funds for cancer research until there is victory over cancer. This year, the V Foundation has a generous donor who will be matching gifts to the V Foundation up to a total of $1 million. For more information, go to V.org.

COMPLETE LIST OF THE 2024 ESPYS WINNERS

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Women’s Basketball

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA’s All-Time Scoring Leader breaking Pete Maravich’s Record

Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Best Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnast

Best Play: Lamar Jackson Catches His Own Pass

Best Team: South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Jayden Daniels, LSU Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Best Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player: Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter: Sean O’Malley

Best Boxer: Terence Crawford

Best Soccer Player: Kylian Mbappé, France/Real Madrid

Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player: Coco Gauff

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui Surfing Community

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Conor Campbell, Ayanna Shah, Hannah Smith

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Angel City Football Club

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree: Brice Christianson

Sports Philanthropist of the Year Honoree: Boston Red Sox Ownership (John Henry, Tom Werner and Larry Lucchino)

Corporate Community Impact Award: JPMorganChase

More information on The 2024 ESPYS can be found in the official press kit. Photos can be found on ESPN Images.

