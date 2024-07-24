The Walt Disney Company and ESPN Reach Landmark 11-Year Media Rights Extension with the National Basketball Association and the Women’s National Basketball Association

Fan-Friendly Deal Fuels ESPN’s Evolution as Preeminent Digital Sports Platform with Full Package of NBA and WNBA Live Events on ESPN’s Upcoming Flagship Direct-To-Consumer Home

The Walt Disney Company and ESPN have reached a landmark 11-year extension with the National Basketball Association and Women’s National Basketball Association for NBA and WNBA media rights that will be in effect from the 2025-26 through 2035-36 NBA seasons and the 2026 through 2036 WNBA seasons. As part of the agreement, ESPN continues its longstanding position as the primary media rights partner of the NBA and the WNBA, as well as the exclusive home of the NBA’s crown jewel event, the NBA Finals. There is one season remaining on the current agreement. Today’s announcement was made by ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

ESPN’s full package of NBA and WNBA live events and programming, including the championship events, will be available on ESPN’s upcoming flagship direct-to-consumer platform, launching in the fall of 2025.

ESPN will also continue its rights to robust NBA Playoffs and regular-season live event packages, including the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series – the marquee, national game of the week. In addition, ESPN platforms will exclusively broadcast five WNBA Finals series during the 11-year extension at a transformative time in league history.

In a new initiative starting with the 2025-26 NBA season, Disney’s international package of NBA and WNBA games will be available to stream on its digital platforms, including on Disney+ in select markets around the world making this Disney’s most significant global sports expansion.

Statement from Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, this forward-thinking agreement represents a significant and bold step in our mission to serve sports fans, anytime, anywhere, including opportunities to successfully navigate the global digital transition. Through a premium collection of regular- and post-season game rights, culminating with the NBA Finals and WNBA Finals, plus studio and original content initiatives, we look forward to building upon our legacy of innovation with the NBA and continuing to play an important role in the extraordinary growth trajectory of the WNBA.”

Statement from Adam Silver, Commissioner, NBA

“Disney and ESPN have been part and parcel of the growth and coverage of the NBA over the past 22 years. And we are eager to build on this terrific partnership, which is one of the league’s most extensive and longest-standing relationships.”

Statement from Cathy Engelbert, Commissioner, WNBA

“Our partnership with Disney has been instrumental to the growth of the WNBA and women’s basketball, as Disney networks have been the home of the WNBA since the league launched 28 years ago. We look forward to building on the incredible momentum we have accomplished together to enhance the visibility of the players and teams and providing more engaging experiences for our fans in the years to come.”

More key WNBA highlights:

WNBA Finals exclusively for five out of 11 seasons;

Exclusive WNBA Semifinals series in eight of 11 seasons;

Extensive regular-season and postseason WNBA game packages for ESPN and ABC;

Expanded WNBA Countdown rights;

Exclusive WNBA All-Star Game broadcast annually;

Exclusive WNBA Draft and WNBA Draft Lottery broadcasts annually;

More highlight rights across platforms.

More key NBA highlights:

All 11 NBA Finals exclusively, plus 10 exclusive NBA Conference Finals series through 2035;

Exclusive packages of NBA Playoffs first and second round games;

Rights to launch new NBA studio show featuring whip-around coverage on game nights;

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and NBA Sunday Showcase packages;

Exclusive home of the NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery and NBA All-Star Celebrity Game;

Wednesday and select Friday NBA games on ESPN;

All five NBA Christmas Day games annually; exclusive national coverage of regular-season’s final day;

Widespread ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes coverage, including NBA Finals, NBA Draft, NBA Playoffs, Conference Finals and regular-season games;

Development of the official “The Bubble” documentary – a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 Pandemic-era NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals in quarantine at the Walt Disney World Resort;

More alternate-cast opportunities that will utilize the tremendous depth and breadth of Disney’s global brands and platforms;

Extensive slate of G League and summer league games, including the championship games.

NBA and WNBA Help Fuel ESPN BET

The new agreement provides ESPN with all necessary rights to create best-in-class sports betting experiences for NBA and WNBA fans. ESPN will have increased rights to utilize NBA and WNBA highlights and content within its sports betting coverage and to support or integrate into ESPN BET promotions. Furthermore, ESPN has secured the rights to future NBA-focused sports betting specials and series.

More Studio Programming than Ever

ESPN has secured the rights to expand its NBA studio coverage via new whip-around programming. The rights include the ability to establish coverage on Disney nights, starting with enhanced game access, player arrivals and interviews. Additionally, rights include highlighting live action from around the league with real-time highlights and live cut-ins. In addition to whip-around coverage of the night’s games, the show will also include segments focused on different aspects of basketball, including culture and fashion, player arrivals, produced features and breakdowns from ESPN’s leading analysts. ESPN will continue to air its NBA Countdown pregame show and its weekday studio show NBA Today.

Disney Magic: Marvel Studios and Walt Disney World Resort

This groundbreaking deal will facilitate a formal, first of its kind, ongoing collaboration between the NBA and various Disney business areas, including with Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney World Resort. The NBA and Marvel Studios will collaborate on custom content to reach younger fans that leverage Marvel’s rich library of characters and environments. In addition, the NBA will have a dedicated presence at ESPN Wide World of Sports at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

About ESPN and NBA

ESPN and the NBA have been multi-platform media rights partners since the 2002-03 season with a prior two-year stint as partners from 1982-1984. The pillar events include, but are not limited to, the NBA Finals on ABC, NBA Conference Finals, NBA Playoffs, NBA Draft, regular-season games, daily NBA studio programming and pre-game programming, the NBA on ESPN Radio and the NBA on ESPN Deportes.

About ESPN and WNBA

ESPN began televising WNBA games in the league’s inaugural season of 1997 and proudly expanded its coverage since then to include all signature events – the WNBA Finals, WNBA All-Star and the WNBA Draft. In 2024, the first game of the WNBA regular season was simulcast on Disney+ – a first for the platform.

