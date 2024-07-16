‘The WNBA on ESPN: ‘Can’t Get Enough’ Campaign Extends into AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend with the Release of “Can’t Get Enough” by Bia, Lakeyah & Flau’jae presented by Culture Jam

ESPN’s Can’t Get Enough marketing campaign that launched the WNBA on ESPN this season, is extending for the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend with the official release of the campaign’s featured single “Can’t Get Enough,” by Bia, Lakeyah & Flau’jae presented by Culture Jam.

In collaboration with the WNBA and Culture Jam, the All-Star game campaign showcases the All-Star players and ESPN talent woven into a brand new “Can’t Get Enough” music video featuring Bia, Lakeyah and Flau’jae on the road to Phoenix for All-Star weekend. The single debuted July 15 across ESPN platforms and is inclusive of comprehensive digital efforts. The full track releases on digital streaming platforms along with the music video on July 19 distributed by ADA / Warner.

“Working with ESPN, The WNBA and Culture Jam on ‘Can’t Get Enough’ has been an incredible experience,” Bia said. “It’s amazing to see how music and sports can come together to create something special. The timing, energy and passion of the WNBA All-Star weekend are the perfect backdrop for this collaboration, and I’m honored to be a part of it with Lakeyah and Flau’jae.”

Rachel Epstein, Vice President of Women’s Sports and Audience Expansion Marketing at ESPN: “The WNBA is setting all-time highs in attendance and viewership right now, and we want to continue the momentum with an all-star campaign that sits at the powerful intersection of sports, music and culture. It celebrates and integrates the talents of the best players in the world and these amazing artists.”

“Can’t Get Enough” is the first single by Culture Jam in 2024, and kicks off the newest chapter and second season of the brand. Culture Jam was first launched in 2021 through the Culture Jam Vol. 1 compilation album with the inaugural athlete, Kawhi Leonard, and in collaboration with the Culture Jam founder and music industry veteran, Eesean Bolden. Culture Jam celebrates the union of sports, music, and community through collaborations with some of today’s most celebrated athletes and music artists.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with ESPN and the WNBA for a truly one of a kind moment that only amplifies the Culture Jam mission to authentically merge the larger than life worlds of music and sports,” Bolden said. “We’re elated that this special moment in time is being kicked off with a unique collaboration alongside the best players in the world and three extraordinary women BIA, Lakeyah and Flau’jae.”

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend takes place July 19-20 in Phoenix. Festivities begin with the WNBA Starry® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, culminating in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on July 20 at Footprint Center​.