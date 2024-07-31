Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV Riyadh Season Card: Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov
Live on ESPN+ PPV | Saturday, August 3 | 6 p.m. ET
Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV presents Junior Middleweight Championship Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov live this Saturday, August 3, at 6 p.m. ET from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Riyadh Season Card is available for purchase on ESPN+ PPV in the United States. ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the $79.99 PPV here (a separate streaming subscription is required), and new subscribers can sign up for ESPN+ here.
Three-weight world champion and two-division undisputed king Terence Crawford looks to conquer a fourth weight class when he takes on WBA junior middleweight world champion Israil Madrimov.
Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) moves up to 154 pounds following last July’s career-defining TKO over Errol Spence Jr. to win the undisputed welterweight championship. The Omaha, Nebraska, native and pound-for-pound superstar has won 11 straight fights by stoppage. Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs), a native of Uzbekistan, captured the WBA 154-pound crown in March with a fifth-round TKO over Magomed Kurbanov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
In the co-feature, former unified heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) returns from an almost two-year layoff to fight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs).
The Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV will also feature:
- American heavyweight sensation Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) steps up against fellow knockout artist Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs).
- WBA 140-pound champion Isaac Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) making his first world title defense against Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs).
- Cuban standout David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs), winner of seven straight by stoppage, going for number eight against former world title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) for the WBA ‘Regular” Light Heavyweight belt.
- Cuban Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KO) seeks to continue his rapid ascension up the lightweight rankings against battle-tested Mexican puncher Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder.
The undercard will also be available for fans on the ESPN App.
ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles
- Top Rank: Real Time– All-access with top fighters throughout fight week as they work their way to fight night.
- Who Do U Fight 4?– Learn what drives the next generation of Top Rank stars.
- State of Boxing– Post-show coverage of the biggest fights on ESPN and ESPN+.
- Best of Boxing Spotlight– An archive of the all-time best Top Rank fights.
Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok
Crawford vs. Madrimov (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Title/Weight
|Platform
|
Sat., Aug 3
|
6 p.m.
|Main
|Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov (C)
|WBA, (Interim) WBO Jr. Middleweight
|
ESPN+ PPV (non-exclusive)
Separate Purchase
|Co-Feature
|Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Jarrell Miller
|—
|Undercard
|Jared Anderson vs. Martin Bakole
|—
|Undercard
|Isaac Cruz (C) vs. Jose Valenzuela
|WBA Jr. Welterweight
|Undercard
|David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic
|(Vacant) WBA ‘Regular’ Light Heavyweight
|Undercard
|Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran
|—
|4:20 p.m.
|Feature
|Steve Nelson vs. Marcos Ramon Vazquez
|—
|ESPN App
|Undercard
|Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulik
-30-
MEDIA CONTACTS
Top Rank
Evan Korn: 516-510-6014 / [email protected]
Gabriel Rivas: 310-237-8978 / [email protected]
ESPN
Ardi Dwornik: 347-702-0742 / [email protected]
Kevin Ota: 860-766-9581 / [email protected]
Michael Skarka: [email protected]