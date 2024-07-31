Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV Riyadh Season Card: Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov

Boxing

Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV Riyadh Season Card: Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov

Live on ESPN+ PPV | Saturday, August 3 | 6 p.m. ET

Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV presents Junior Middleweight Championship Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov live this Saturday, August 3, at 6 p.m. ET from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Riyadh Season Card is available for purchase on ESPN+ PPV in the United States. ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the $79.99 PPV here (a separate streaming subscription is required), and new subscribers can sign up for ESPN+ here.

Three-weight world champion and two-division undisputed king Terence Crawford looks to conquer a fourth weight class when he takes on WBA junior middleweight world champion Israil Madrimov.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) moves up to 154 pounds following last July’s career-defining TKO over Errol Spence Jr. to win the undisputed welterweight championship. The Omaha, Nebraska, native and pound-for-pound superstar has won 11 straight fights by stoppage. Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs), a native of Uzbekistan, captured the WBA 154-pound crown in March with a fifth-round TKO over Magomed Kurbanov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the co-feature, former unified heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) returns from an almost two-year layoff to fight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs).

The Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV will also feature:

  • American heavyweight sensation Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) steps up against fellow knockout artist Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs).
  • WBA 140-pound champion Isaac Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) making his first world title defense against Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs).
  • Cuban standout David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs), winner of seven straight by stoppage, going for number eight against former world title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) for the WBA ‘Regular” Light Heavyweight belt.
  • Cuban Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KO) seeks to continue his rapid ascension up the lightweight rankings against battle-tested Mexican puncher Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The undercard will also be available for fans on the ESPN App.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Crawford vs. Madrimov (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Title/Weight Platform
 

 

Sat., Aug 3

  

 

 

6 p.m.

 Main Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov (C) WBA, (Interim) WBO Jr. Middleweight  

ESPN+ PPV (non-exclusive)

 

Separate Purchase

 
Co-Feature Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Jarrell Miller
Undercard Jared Anderson vs. Martin Bakole
Undercard Isaac Cruz (C) vs. Jose Valenzuela WBA Jr. Welterweight
Undercard David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (Vacant) WBA ‘Regular’ Light Heavyweight

 
Undercard Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran
4:20 p.m. Feature Steve Nelson vs. Marcos Ramon Vazquez ESPN App
Undercard Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulik

-30-

