Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV Riyadh Season Card: Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov

Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV presents Junior Middleweight Championship Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov live this Saturday, August 3, at 6 p.m. ET from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Riyadh Season Card is available for purchase on ESPN+ PPV in the United States. ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the $79.99 PPV here (a separate streaming subscription is required), and new subscribers can sign up for ESPN+ here.

Three-weight world champion and two-division undisputed king Terence Crawford looks to conquer a fourth weight class when he takes on WBA junior middleweight world champion Israil Madrimov.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) moves up to 154 pounds following last July’s career-defining TKO over Errol Spence Jr. to win the undisputed welterweight championship. The Omaha, Nebraska, native and pound-for-pound superstar has won 11 straight fights by stoppage. Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs), a native of Uzbekistan, captured the WBA 154-pound crown in March with a fifth-round TKO over Magomed Kurbanov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the co-feature, former unified heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) returns from an almost two-year layoff to fight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs).

The Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV will also feature:

American heavyweight sensation Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) steps up against fellow knockout artist Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) .

(17-0, 15 KOs) steps up against fellow knockout artist (20-1, 15 KOs) WBA 140-pound champion Isaac Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) making his first world title defense against Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs).

(26-2-1, 18 KOs) making his first world title defense against (13-2, 9 KOs). Cuban standout David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs), winner of seven straight by stoppage, going for number eight against former world title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) for the WBA ‘Regular” Light Heavyweight belt.

(10-0, 9 KOs), winner of seven straight by stoppage, going for number eight against former world title challenger (29-2, 21 KOs) for the WBA ‘Regular” Light Heavyweight belt. Cuban Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KO) seeks to continue his rapid ascension up the lightweight rankings against battle-tested Mexican puncher Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The undercard will also be available for fans on the ESPN App.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Crawford vs. Madrimov (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Title/Weight Platform Sat., Aug 3 6 p.m. Main Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov (C) WBA, (Interim) WBO Jr. Middleweight ESPN+ PPV (non-exclusive) Separate Purchase Co-Feature Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Jarrell Miller — Undercard Jared Anderson vs. Martin Bakole — Undercard Isaac Cruz (C) vs. Jose Valenzuela WBA Jr. Welterweight Undercard David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (Vacant) WBA ‘Regular’ Light Heavyweight Undercard Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran — 4:20 p.m. Feature Steve Nelson vs. Marcos Ramon Vazquez — ESPN App Undercard Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulik

About ESPN | About ESPN+

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

Top Rank

Evan Korn: 516-510-6014 / [email protected]

Gabriel Rivas: 310-237-8978 / [email protected]

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: 347-702-0742 / [email protected]

Kevin Ota: 860-766-9581 / [email protected]

Michael Skarka: [email protected]