Top Rank Presents Heavyweight Battle: Joe Joyce vs. Derek Chisora

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Joyce vs. Chisora will be presented live Saturday, July 27, at 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at The O2 in London.

In the 12-round heavyweight main event, former WBO Interim world champion Joe Joyce takes on two-time world title challenger Derek “War” Chisora. Two additional bouts will be featured on the ESPN+ stream, including Britain’s next heavyweight hopeful, Moses Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs), fighting Polish former world title challenger Mariusz Wach (38-10, 20 KOs).

Joyce (16-2, 15 KOs), a 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist, defeated former world champions Bermane Stiverne and Joseph Parker and then-unbeaten prospect Daniel Dubois en route to a 15-0 record. He experienced his first pro setbacks in 2023 with consecutive stoppage losses to Zhilei Zhang. Joyce rebounded in March with a 10th-round knockout over Kash Ali. Chisora (34-13, 23 KOs) is a 17-year pro who twice challenged for the WBC crown, once against Vitali Klitschko in February 2012 and again in his third fight with Tyson Fury in December 2022. Chisora returns following a 10th-round stoppage over former world title challenger Gerald Washington last August.

Timothy Bradley Jr. and Bernardo Osuna will call the action from Los Angeles.

July 24: Last chance for Joe Joyce, can he revive his career against Derek Chisora? After coming so close to a title shot before until two knockout defeats, Joe Joyce still believes he can be champion. Can he accomplish his goal? He needs a massive win against Chisora on July 27.

July 25: Top 10 men’s boxers of this century. Who are the best men’s fighters since the start 2000? Here’s a list, and many names will surprise you.

July 25: Top 10 women’s boxers of this century. The last few years have seen the growth of women’s boxing, but there are a lot of other top fighters on our list.

