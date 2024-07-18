8 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

5 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 20. The main card will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The prelims will start at 5 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event:

Top strawweight contenders No. 3 Amanda Lemos and No. 5 Virna Jandiroba go head-to-head in the main event as both look to move up in the championship conversation. Lemos (14-3-1) plans to follow up her strong win and fight of the night award vs. Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298 with another statement performance. Jandiroba (20-3) brings her three-fight win streak into Saturday, with key victories vs. Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez and Loopy Godinez, looking to continue the momentum against Lemos.

Co-Main Event:

The co-main event features a middleweight showdown between Brad Tavares and JunYong Park. Tavares (20-10), a UFC veteran who has accumulated multiple middleweight records among active fighters following his The Ultimate Fighter season 11 appearance in 2010, looks to add to his division-leading 15 UFC wins. Park (17-6) has won four of his last five fights in the Octagon and plans to put on a highlight-reel performance in his 2024 debut.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

On the Call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri, 7/19 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Lemos vs. Jandiroba ESPN2 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Lemos vs. Jandiroba ESPN+ Sat, 7/20 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Lemos vs. Jandiroba (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Lemos vs. Jandiroba (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 11 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Lemos vs. Jandiroba ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

8 p.m. Main Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba Co-Main Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park Undercard Steve Garcia vs. SeungWoo Choi Undercard Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky Undercard Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva Undercard Dooho Choi vs. Bill Algeo 5 p.m. Feature JeongYeong Lee vs. Hyder Amil Undercard Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson Undercard Miranda Maverick vs. Dione Barbosa Undercard Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden Undercard Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova Undercard Mohammed Usman vs. Thomas Petersen

