UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Lemos vs. Jandiroba
Live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas: Saturday, July 20, on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
8 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
5 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 20. The main card will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The prelims will start at 5 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.
Main Event:
- Top strawweight contenders No. 3 Amanda Lemos and No. 5 Virna Jandiroba go head-to-head in the main event as both look to move up in the championship conversation. Lemos (14-3-1) plans to follow up her strong win and fight of the night award vs. Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298 with another statement performance. Jandiroba (20-3) brings her three-fight win streak into Saturday, with key victories vs. Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez and Loopy Godinez, looking to continue the momentum against Lemos.
Co-Main Event:
- The co-main event features a middleweight showdown between Brad Tavares and JunYong Park. Tavares (20-10), a UFC veteran who has accumulated multiple middleweight records among active fighters following his The Ultimate Fighter season 11 appearance in 2010, looks to add to his division-leading 15 UFC wins. Park (17-6) has won four of his last five fights in the Octagon and plans to put on a highlight-reel performance in his 2024 debut.
On the Call:
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
Next Up – Win a VIP Trip to UFC 310:
- Fans who purchase UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (July 27), will be automatically entered to win a VIP trip to UFC 310. The trip includes two tickets, hotel and transportation, and a visit to the ESPN UFC set.
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri, 7/19
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Lemos vs. Jandiroba
|ESPN2
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Lemos vs. Jandiroba
|ESPN+
|Sat, 7/20
|5 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Lemos vs. Jandiroba (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|8 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Lemos vs. Jandiroba (Main Card)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|11 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Lemos vs. Jandiroba
|ESPN+
*Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|8 p.m.
|Main
|Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba
|Co-Main
|Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park
|Undercard
|Steve Garcia vs. SeungWoo Choi
|Undercard
|Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
|Undercard
|Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva
|Undercard
|Dooho Choi vs. Bill Algeo
|5 p.m.
|Feature
|JeongYeong Lee vs. Hyder Amil
|Undercard
|Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson
|Undercard
|Miranda Maverick vs. Dione Barbosa
|Undercard
|Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden
|Undercard
|Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova
|Undercard
|Mohammed Usman vs. Thomas Petersen
-30-
