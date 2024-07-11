Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Friday, July 12, at 8 a.m. ET

Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

ESPN+ to Live Stream Gentlemen’s Semifinals, Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Legends

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, continues on ESPN platforms Friday, July 12, starting with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and followed by both of the Gentlemen’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning at 8 a.m. ET and on ESPN Deportes beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Gentlemen’s Semifinals match starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz, last year’s Wimbledon champion and this year’s Roland-Garros champion, will face Medvedev whose last Grand Slam victory was in 2021 at the U.S. Open. ESPN’s Chris Fowler and Patrick McEnroe will call the match.

The second Gentlemen’s Semifinal features No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti. Seven-time Wimbledon champion, Djokovic, moves into his 13th Wimbledon semifinal as Musetti enters his very first Grand Slam semifinal. English commentary will be provided by Chris Fowler, Patrick McEnroe and John McEnroe.

ESPN Deportes’ Luis Alfredo Alvarez and Jose Luis Clerc will call both semifinal matches in Spanish.

Beyond the two Gentlemen’s singles matches on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN+, including Mixed Doubles, Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Invitation (legends) action.

Up Next

On Saturday, the Ladies’ Championship will air LIVE at 9 a.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN+ preceded by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 8 a.m. ET. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship Pre-show will begin at 8:30am ET, followed by the Ladies’ Championship match at 9 a.m. ET.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

2024 Wimbledon (all times ET)