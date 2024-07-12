Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship LIVE Saturday, July 13 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Ladies’ Doubles Championship at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Breakfast at Wimbledon Airs at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, continues on ESPN platforms Saturday, July 13, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ followed by the Ladies’ Championship beginning at 9 a.m. ET LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). ESPN Deportes will present the Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show at 8:30 am. ET, followed by the Ladies’ Championship match at 9 a.m. ET.

The Ladies’ Championship match starts at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy vs. No. 31 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic. Paolini appeared in her first major final at Roland-Garros last month as runner-up to Iga Swiatek and will now play for a Grand Slam title for a second time. Krejcikova, a two-time doubles winner at Wimbledon in 2018 and 2022 and 2021 Roland-Garros champion, looks to capture her first Wimbledon singles title on Saturday. English commentary by ESPN’s Chris Fowler and Chris Evert.

A special encore presentation of the Ladies’ Championship will air on ABC at 3 p.m. ET with commentary by Chris McKendry, Mary Jo Fernandez, and Nick Kyrgios.

Breakfast at Wimbledon:

Breakfast at Wimbledon counts down to the minute that the finalists take Centre court with behind-the-scenes access and features a special celebration on Chris Evert on the 50th anniversary of her first Wimbledon championship.

More Championships:

The Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship will air at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ featuring Australian’s Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson who will face Harri Heliovaara of Finland and Henry Patten from the U.K. English commentary by ESPN’s Jason Goodall and James Blake.

The Ladies’ Doubles Championship will begin at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ featuring Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic and Taylor Townsend of the U.S.A. vs. Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand.

ESPN’s Jason Goodall and Rennae Stubbs will call the match.

Beyond these three Championships, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN+, including finals in Juniors and Wheelchair as well as Invitation Doubles action.

2024 Wimbledon (all times ET)