ACC Network Five Year Anniversary Premieres Thursday, Aug. 22, Celebrating Five Years of ACC Greatness

Hosted by Taylor Tannebaum and Mark Packer, 60-minute special celebrates the conference’s accomplishments since ACCN launched in 2019

ACC PM live from Bristol during ACCN five-year anniversary celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 21

ACC Network will celebrate five years with a special 60-minute show, ACC Network Five Year Anniversary, premiering on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. ET. Hosted by Taylor Tannebaum and Mark Packer, the anniversary special will celebrate the ACC’s greatest teams, coaches, student-athletes and moments since the network launched on August 22, 2019.

“College sports are core to ESPN’s DNA and we are so proud of all of the work that has gone into making the first five years of ACC Network such a resounding success,” said Jeramy Michiaels, ESPN senior director of programming and acquisitions. “We look forward to continuing to champion the incredible student-athletes in the ACC through the network’s premium live game coverage and storytelling.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone with our partners at Disney, ESPN and ACC Network,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The successes throughout the first five years of ACCN have been remarkable and that’s a tribute to the tireless efforts by so many. From achieving full distribution, to the combination of new corporate and title sponsors, to the creation of Road Trip, taking ACC Huddle on the road and the unwavering commitment to covering our league through competitions, championships, storytelling and more – we are proud of what has been accomplished and look forward to what’s ahead.”

ACCN hosts and analysts, including Kelsey Riggs, EJ Manuel, Carlos Boozer and more, join Tannebaum and Packer to reflect on their favorite moments over the past five years. Since launch, nine different ACC schools have combined to win 29 national titles across 10 different sports, 64 athletes have been selected in the first round of the NBA, NFL, MLB or WNBA draft and ACC Network Five Year Anniversary will celebrate the conference’s collective accomplishments through interviews, highlights, discussion and flashbacks.

In addition to the 60-minute special, ACC PM hosted by original ACCN hosts Packer and Riggs will be live from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn., on Wednesday, Aug. 21 (4-6 p.m.) as part of the five-year anniversary celebration.

ACC Network Five Year Anniversary highlights include:

Packer conducting a sit-down interview with Commissioner Phillips in which he reflects on his first three years in charge of the ACC and shares his favorite moments, both on and off the field.

Andrea Adelson reporting on the remarkable playing career and transition into coaching of North Carolina field hockey star and current head coach Erin Matson .

reporting on the remarkable playing career and transition into coaching of North Carolina field hockey star and current head coach . Adelson reflects on the legacies of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr., University of Virginia football players who were tragically shot and killed on UVA’s campus in 2022.

