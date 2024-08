ACC Network to Present Extensive Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Coverage Throughout the Fall

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present an extensive 2024 fall sports schedule which includes 87 field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball matchups on ACCN as part of coverage across ESPN platforms. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital arm available on the ESPN app, will carry an additional 460+ ACC events.

Regular season and tournament action on ACCN includes:

28 women’s soccer games

23 men’s soccer games

20 volleyball games

16 field hockey games

The 2024 fall season on ACCN gets started Thursday, Aug. 22 when reigning women’s soccer national champion Florida State (No. 1) hosts Rice at 7 p.m. ET from Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee. Seven ACC women’s soccer teams – including a nation’s best five in the top 10 – enter the 2024 season ranked inside the top-25 of the United Soccer Coaches poll, including No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 Stanford. Anticipated matchups on the schedule include No. 8 North Carolina at No. 24 Duke on Sept. 5 (7 p.m.), No. 5 Clemson at No. 1 Florida State on Sept. 26 (7 p.m.), No. 5 Clemson at No. 7 Pittsburgh on Oct. 3 (6 p.m.) and No. 2 Stanford at No. 15 Notre Dame on Oct. 20 (2 p.m.).

The men’s soccer season on ACCN kicks off with a doubleheader on Friday, Sept. 6 as No. 13 Virginia hosts No. 10 Duke (6 p.m.) and California travels east to take on NC State in the Golden Bears’ first-ever ACC contest (8 p.m.). The 2023 national champion Clemson Tigers (No. 1) make their 2024 ACCN debut on Friday, Sept. 20 when they host No. 15 Wake Forest (7:30 p.m.). The 2023 national finalists, No. 2 Notre Dame, host Michigan on Oct. 8 (7 p.m.) and first-year ACC members Stanford (No. 5) and SMU (No. 10) clash in Dallas on Oct. 11 (6 p.m.). The ACC’s 10 preseason top 25 teams lead all conferences and include the top two programs in Clemson and Notre Dame.

The volleyball slate begins with Florida State hosting Georgia on Sunday, Sept. 1 (3 p.m.) and continues two days later with SMU hosting Nebraska on Tuesday, Sept. 3 (7 p.m.). Plenty of intriguing matchups highlight the volleyball on ACCN schedule, including Penn State at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (7 p.m.), Georgia Tech at Louisville on Sunday, Oct. 6 (1:30 p.m.), Stanford at SMU on Wednesday, Oct. 16 (7 p.m.) and Pittsburgh at Louisville on Wednesday, Nov. 27 (7 p.m.).

Field hockey action on ACCN gets underway with Syracuse hosting Ohio State on Sunday, Sept. 8 (noon) and continues with Louisville hosting Northwestern on Friday, Sept. 13 (6 p.m.). North Carolina, winners of five of the past six national championships, appear on the regular season schedule three times – vs. Wake Forest on Friday, Oct. 18 (6 p.m.), vs. Boston College on Sunday, Oct. 27 (noon) and at Duke on Friday, Nov. 1 (6 p.m.).

ACC Network Field Hockey Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, Sep 8 Noon Ohio State at Syracuse ACCN Fri, Sep 13 6 p.m. Northwestern at Louisville ACCN Fri, Sep 20 6 p.m. California at Virginia ACCN Fri, Sep 27 6 p.m. Syracuse at Wake Forest ACCN Sun, Sep 29 Noon Syracuse at Duke ACCN Sun, Oct 13 Noon Stanford at Boston College ACCN Fri, Oct 18 6 p.m. Wake Forest at North Carolina ACCN Sun, Oct 27 Noon Boston College at North Carolina ACCN Fri, Nov 1 6 p.m. North Carolina at Duke ACCN Tue, Nov 5 10 a.m. ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals ACCN 12:30 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals ACCN 6 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals ACCN Wed, Nov 6 1 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Semifinals ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Semifinals ACCN Fri, Nov 8 Noon ACC Field Hockey Championship ACCN

ACC Network Men’s Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, Sep 6 6 p.m. No. 20 Duke at No. 13 Virginia ACCN 8 p.m. California at NC State ACCN Fri, Sep 13 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 25 Syracuse ACCN Tue, Sep 17 7 p.m. Elon at No. 15 Wake Forest ACCN Fri, Sep 20 7:30 p.m. No. 15 Wake Forest at No. 1 Clemson ACCN Fri, Sep 27 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Stanford at No. 13 Virginia ACCN Fri, Oct 4 7 p.m. No. 10 SMU at No. 20 Duke ACCN Mon, Oct 7 7 p.m. Denver at Pittsburgh ACCN Tue, Oct 8 7 p.m. Michigan at No. 2 Notre Dame ACCN Fri, Oct 11 6 p.m. No. 5 Stanford at No. 10 SMU ACCN 8 p.m. No. 1 Clemson at No. 24 Louisville ACCN Tue, Oct 15 7 p.m. Winthrop at Virginia Tech ACCN Fri, Oct 25 6 p.m. No. 15 Wake Forest at No. 10 SMU ACCN 8 p.m. No. 25 Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson ACCN Fri, Nov 1 7:30 p.m. Boston College at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Wed, Nov 6 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer First Round ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer First Round ACCN Sun, Nov 10 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals ACCN 4 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals ACCN 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals ACCN Thu, Nov 14 5:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Semifinals ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Semifinals ACCN

ACC Network Women’s Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, Aug 22 7 p.m. Rice at No. 1 Florida State ACCN Sun, Aug 25 Noon Arizona at No. 8 North Carolina ACCN 2 p.m. No. 18 Mississippi State at Wake Forest ACCN Sun, Sep 1 5 p.m. Tennessee at No. 24 Duke ACCN 7 p.m. Colorado at NC State ACCN Thu, Sep 5 7 p.m. No. 8 North Carolina at No. 24 Duke ACCN Sun, Sep 8 1:30 p.m. Marquette at No. 15 Notre Dame ACCN Thu, Sep 12 7 p.m. No. 15 Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN Sun, Sep 15 Noon Wake Forest at Virginia ACCN 2 p.m. Boston College at SMU ACCN Thu, Sep 19 7 p.m. No. 24 Duke at No. 5 Clemson ACCN Sun, Sep 22 Noon California at Wake Forest ACCN 2 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at SMU ACCN Thu, Sep 26 7 p.m. No. 5 Clemson at No. 1 Florida State ACCN Thu, Oct 3 6 p.m. No. 5 Clemson at No. 7 Pittsburgh ACCN 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Miami ACCN Thu, Oct 10 7 p.m. NC State at Virginia ACCN Sun, Oct 13 1:30 p.m. Syracuse at No. 7 Pittsburgh ACCN Thu, Oct 17 7 p.m. No. 2 Stanford at Louisville ACCN Sun, Oct 20 Noon California at Louisville ACCN 2 p.m. No. 2 Stanford at No. 15 Notre Dame ACCN Thu, Oct 24 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at NC State ACCN Thu, Oct 31 6 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at Miami ACCN 8 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, Nov 3 6 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Soccer First Round ACCN 8 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Soccer First Round ACCN Thu, Nov 7 5:30 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Semifinals ACCN 8 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Semifinals ACCN

ACC Network Volleyball Schedule