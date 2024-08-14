All Four Days of the 2024 US Open Qualifying Tournament Live and Exclusively on ESPN Platforms Starts Monday, August 19

All Courts Stream Live All Day on ESPN+

US Open Draws Announced Thursday, August 22

SportsCenter at the US Open Sunday, August 25 on ESPN2 at 1 p.m. ET

To Subscribe to ESPN+

All four days of the Women’s and Men’s 2024 US Open Qualifying tournament will stream live on ESPN+ and air on ESPNEWS and, for the first time ever, on ESPN2 from Monday, August 19 to Thursday, August 22. The qualifiers feature 128 men and 128 women competing for the final 16 slots, respectively, in each of the 2024 US Open singles draws.

ESPN+ will stream all matches on all 14 courts (12 courts on Friday) from 11 a.m. ET until end of play. ESPN2 will present matches live each day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by ESPNEWS from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Celebrating “Fan Week,” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will stream “Legends of the Open” on Monday, “Mixed Doubles Shootout” on Tuesday, and on Wednesday “Stars at the Open” will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Notable Men in US Open Singles Qualifying Draw*

Stan Wawrinka : The 39-year-old is a three-time major singles champion, including the 2016 US Open where he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final. Wawrinka hasn’t participated in qualifying at any major tournament since the 2005 French Open where he made his major main draw debut as a 20-year-old.

Mackenzie McDonald : The 29-year-old American looks to make his seventh career main draw appearance at the US Open. The former UCLA Bruins standout and 2016 NCAA singles and doubles national champion is set to compete in qualifying at the US Open for the first time since 2017.

Zachary Svajda : The San Diego native qualified his way into the main draw in last year’s US Open, after earning Wild Cards into both the 2019 and 2021 editions by winning the USTA Boys’ 18s National Championship in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Richard Gasquet : The 38-year-old Frenchman is a 2013 US Open semifinalist and set to compete in qualifying at the US Open for the first time since 2004 when he was 18 years old. Gasquet ranks third among active men’s players in tour-level match wins behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal and spent 956 consecutive weeks in the ATP’s Top 100 from April 2005 to January 2024.

Milos Raonic : The former World No. 3 and 2016 Wimbledon finalist has not competed in qualifying at any major tournament since the 2011 Australian Open. The US Open is the only major where Raonic has not reached the quarterfinals or better.

Nicolas Moreno De Alboran : The former UC Santa Barbara All-American is seeking his third main draw appearance at a major. Moreno de Alboran made his major main draw debut at last year’s US Open after coming through qualifying. He also competed in the main draw at this year’s French Open losing in the 1st round to fellow American Brandon Nakashima.

J.J. Wolf : Wolf is a former ATP Top 40 player and played college tennis at Ohio State from 2016-19, earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2019. Wolf’s best major result to date came at the 2023 Australian Open where he reached the Round of 16 before losing to American compatriot Ben Shelton in five sets.

Emilio Nava : Nava is seeking his fifth major main draw appearance and earned a spot in the main draw of last year’s US Open through qualifying losing in the first round to Casper Ruud in four sets. Nava is a former Top Five ITF junior and made two major boys’ singles final appearances at the 2019 Australian Open and 2019 US Open.

Notable Women in US Open Singles Qualifying Draw*

Bianca Andreescu : The 2019 US Open champion kicked off her 2024 campaign at the French Open, utilizing a protected ranking after a nine-month absence due to a back injury she suffered last year in Montreal. Andreescu made the third round at both the French Open and Wimbledon this year and made a run to the final at the grass-court tune-up event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch before losing to Liudmila Samsonova.

Amanda Anisimova : The 2019 French Open semifinalist and former World No. 21 looks to play in her first US Open since 2022 – this is the only major tournament where she has not reached the second week. Anisimova returned to the tour this season after taking an indefinite break from the game during the second half of the 2023 season.

Alycia Parks : The 23-year-old from Atlanta made the third round of the Australian Open back in January before losing to Coco Gauff. Last season, Parks reached her career-high ranking of No. 40 in August and won her first career WTA title in Lyon where she knocked off World No. 5 Caroline Garcia in the final. In her first-round match at the 2021 US Open, Parks hit a 129 MPH serve matching Venus Williams (2007) for the fastest women’s serve on record at the US Open.

Hailey Baptiste : The Washington, D.C. native is seeking her third main draw appearance at the US Open after losing in the opening round in 2020 and 2021. Baptiste broke into the Top 100 for the first time back in March and advanced through qualifying at the French Open this year before losing in the second round to eventual runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

Emina Bektas : The 31-year-old American is seeking her sixth major main draw appearance and first at the US Open, having lost during qualifying at Flushing Meadows each of the past two years. Bektas played college tennis at Michigan from 2011-15 and was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year.

Robin Montgomery : Montgomery looks to reach the main draw at the US Open for the third time in her career, also doing so in 2020 and 2023. The 19-year-old lefthander won the 2021 US Open girls’ singles and girls’ doubles titles, becoming the first American woman to win both of those titles in the same year since Lindsay Davenport in 1992.

(*Any of these players could potentially earn a Wild Card into the main draw.)

Following the qualifying tournament, ESPN will present exclusive, “first ball to last ball” coverage of the 2024 US Open. Coverage begins Sunday, August 25, with a special 60-minute SportsCenter at the US Open preview on ESPN2 at 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN & the 2024 US Open Qualifying Tournament

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event Mon Aug 19 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 Qualifying First Round 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying First Round (14 courts) 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. “Legends of the Open” Tue Aug 20 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 Qualifying First Round 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying First Round (14 courts) 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. “Mixed Doubles Shootout” Wed Aug 21 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 Qualifying Second Round 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Second Round (14 courts) 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes “Stars at the Open” Thu Aug 22 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 Qualifying Final Round 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying Final Round 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Final Round (12 courts)

About ESPN

About ESPN+

-30-