Are You Ready? ESPN Fantasy Football Adds New Features, Content, More Fun for 2024!

ESPN Fantasy Football, by far the No. 1 fantasy football game, continues to make playing fantasy football easier, faster and more fun in 2024, with new features and tools, along with unique content, insights and analysis across ESPN platforms.

The ESPN Fantasy App, the most popular fantasy sports app, makes playing ESPN Fantasy Football a breeze, providing more information and insight for fans than any other fantasy football game on mobile.

New game play features on ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App this season include new draft tools to help players make their best picks, along with in-season features that make each week of the season even more fun.

Video: We’re Ready for ESPN Fantasy Football 2024

Screenshots: TD Celebration, Report Card, Weekly Recap, more

The ESPN Fantasy App has a new draft board and running “draft train” that provides players with more information than ever during their drafts.

that provides players with more information than ever during their drafts. Players can now create Practice Drafts that mimic their exact league settings. In a keeper league, for example, if keepers have been selected and the lock date has passed, or if draft pick trades were made, those players and picks will appear with the appropriate teams.

that mimic their exact league settings. In a keeper league, for example, if keepers have been selected and the lock date has passed, or if draft pick trades were made, those players and picks will appear with the appropriate teams. Following the completion of any ESPN Fantasy Football draft, an Instant Draft Grade email will be sent to all players with a Report Card recapping their drafts and highlighting their teams’ strengths and weaknesses.

will be sent to all players with a Report Card recapping their drafts and highlighting their teams’ strengths and weaknesses. League Managers can now update scoring settings from the ESPN Fantasy App, as well as ESPN.com.

When the season starts, the new Quick Lineup feature allows fans to optimize their lineup in seconds, automatically removing injured players and players on a bye week, and a new autosave feature makes saving lineup changes faster and easier before kickoff.

New player-specific touchdown animations make it more fun than ever to celebrate and share with friends, opponents and others any time your team scores a touchdown.

make it more fun than ever to celebrate and share with friends, opponents and others any time your team scores a touchdown. Weekly Recaps unique to each league provide players with a full rundown of the winners and losers, standings, milestones and other key results each week.

ESPN Fantasy Football Marathon presented by ESPN BET

To help kickstart the preseason as fans prepare for their drafts, the ESPN Fantasy Football Marathon begins on Monday, August 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

27 hours of ESPN Fantasy Football will be highlighted by Fantasy Football Now along with special editions of NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up!, First Take, The Fantasy Focus Football Podcast, and ESPN BET Live. ESPN Radio programming will feature Fantasy Football content throughout.

will be highlighted by Fantasy Football Now along with special editions of NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up!, First Take, The Fantasy Focus Football Podcast, and ESPN BET Live. ESPN Radio programming will feature Fantasy Football content throughout. During the Marathon, Fantasy Football Now will air as a four-hour special on Monday, August 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and 9 to 11 p.m. ET on ESPN.

will air as a four-hour special on Monday, August 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and 9 to 11 p.m. ET on ESPN. T he Marathon will culminate with a live 10-team Fantasy Football Draft on Tuesday, August 20, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 featuring the Fantasy Football Now crew plus additional NFL & Sports Betting talent. The Draft will feature a commercial-free simulcast on the ESPN App, YouTube and Facebook with live breakdowns during commercial breaks from Skubie Mageza and sports betting analyst Erin Dolan.

ESPN Fantasy Football News, Information and Analysis

For fans seeking insights leading up to and throughout the season, ESPN Fantasy delivers a constant supply of information across ESPN platforms with additional analysis available exclusively to ESPN+ subscribers.

Fantasy Football Now will have a special preseason show on ESPN on Tuesday, August 13, at 7 p.m. ET, before settling into a regular cadence every Sunday morning of the season on ESPN2 at 10 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, starting Week 1 on September 8.

will have a special preseason show on ESPN on Tuesday, August 13, at 7 p.m. ET, before settling into a regular cadence every Sunday morning of the season on ESPN2 at 10 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, starting Week 1 on September 8. Fantasy Focus Football Podcast will deliver daily shows Monday through Friday, airing live on the ESPN App, YouTube and Facebook, and available in the afternoon in podcast form. Yates will host alongside Dopp, Bell and Clay.

will deliver daily shows Monday through Friday, airing live on the ESPN App, YouTube and Facebook, and available in the afternoon in podcast form. Yates will host alongside Dopp, Bell and Clay. Two episodes of the Fantasy Focus Football Podcast will originate from the Bahamas at the inaugural ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend, where the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau will host entire leagues for four days of fantasy football activities, culminating with a Live Draft on August 24.

Extensive fantasy football content on ESPN.com includes the 2024 ESPN Fantasy Football Draft Guide, a comprehensive collection of cheat sheets, mock drafts and projections, as well as composite rankings from ESPN Fantasy Football analysts for every position in the draft.

Within the Draft Guide, fans will also find advice for every level of player, including Clay’s Playbook and Yates’s Field Pass to the 2024 Fantasy Football Season.

and Yates’s to the 2024 Fantasy Football Season. New this year is the Mock Draft Project , in which ESPN’s fantasy analysts participated in dozens of mock drafts against one another, the result of which is our first-ever ESPN expert average draft position data.

, in which ESPN’s fantasy analysts participated in dozens of mock drafts against one another, the result of which is our first-ever ESPN expert average draft position data. Daily coverage throughout the preseason includes essential information from ESPN analysts Matt Bowen, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell, Clay, Dopp, Loza, Moody,and Yates, who reveal their strategies, analysis and favorite players to draft and avoid this season.

Exclusive Content for ESPN+ Subscribers

ESPN+ subscribers have access to ESPN+ Fantasy Football articles that dive even deeper, with exclusive insights to prepare fans for their drafts and throughout the season including cheats sheets, strategy advice, individual player analysis, and more.

The No. 1, Most Popular Fantasy Football Game

ESPN Fantasy Football set a new all-time mark in 2023 with more than 12 million people playing the game for the first time ever, up nearly 10% YoY.

Throughout the Fantasy Football season in 2023, the ESPN Fantasy App had 76% more unique users per month than its nearest competitor , Yahoo! Fantasy. (Source: Comscore)

, Yahoo! Fantasy. (Source: Comscore) Also according to Comscore data, fans spent more time on the ESPN Fantasy App during the 2023 Fantasy Football season than the next five fantasy app competitors combined.

Like all ESPN Fantasy games, ESPN Fantasy Football is free to play. The game remains open for fans to sign up, join leagues and play throughout the season.

