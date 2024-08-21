Bundesliga Season Opening Weekend Exclusively on ESPN Platforms Starting Friday, August 23

ESPN+ Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz Features Saturday’s Must-See Action in the 9:30 a.m. ET Games

Derek Rae returns as ESPN’s Lead Bundesliga Commentator

All Matches on ESPN+, including appearances from undefeated “Rekordmeister” Bayer 04 Leverkusen and newly appointed FC Bayern München Manager Vincent Kompany

ESPN+ will stream every match this Bundesliga season in English and select matches in Spanish, starting with Borussia Mönchengladbach hosting “Rekordmeister” and 2024 Double champion Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Friday, Aug. 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach. This match will also air live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN’s lead Bundesliga play-by-play commentator Derek Rae and analyst Stewart Robson will call the match in English from site, with Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever calling the match on ESPN Deportes. ESPN’s Germany-based reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt will join analyst Thomas Hitzlsperger to provide pitch-side reporting.

Kay Murray and analyst Alejandro Moreno will host the English-language ESPN FC pre- and post-game shows on opening weekend from Bristol on Friday on ESPN+ beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET and on ESPN2 starting at 2 p.m. ET

On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund, newly appointed manager Nuri Sahin and striker Serhou Guirassy, will host Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, the commentary teams travel to Wolfsburg for a season kickoff showdown between FC Bayern München and VfL Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena, live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 9:30 a.m. ET. ESPNFC pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET with hosts Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno, and Archie Rhind-Tutt, Thomas Hitzlsperger and Nedum Onuoha reporting pitchside.



ESPN+ Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz

Every Saturday, ESPN+ will stream Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, a 90-minute studio program dedicated to serving US Bundesliga fans. Every Bundesliga Matchday, ESPN+ will stream Goal Arena, showcasing the must-see moments of all games played simultaneously, including goals, big chances and game-changing plays.

Multiplatform Coverage

ESPN FC Exclusively on ESPN+ every day at 5:30 p.m. ET

Extensive in-depth analysis and pitch-side interviews with hosts Dan Thomas or Kay Murray alongside a rotating cast of analysts such as Craig Burley , Alejandro Moreno , Kasey Keller , Shaka Hislop , Steve Nicol, Archie Rhind-Tutt , J ü rgen Klinsmann and more.

and pitch-side interviews with hosts or alongside a rotating cast of analysts such as , , , , and more. ESPN FC social will bring fans pre- and post-match coverage, real-time reactions, and match updates.

Fútbol Americas Exclusively on ESPN+ Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m ET

The biweekly Fútbol Americas with Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar on ESPN+ will provide insider analysis, commentaries, and debates.

Thursday, Aug 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Alexis Nunes and Herculez Gomez preview Matchday 1 including an interview with US Men’s National team and Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Joe Scally ahead of the Friday’s match on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Monday, Aug 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday’s show will feature an interview with US Men’s National team and VfL Wolfburg forward Kevin Paredes.

Bundesliga – Match Week 1

(* subject to change)

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Thu, Aug 22 8:30 p.m. Futbol Americas hosted by Alexis Nunes and Herculez Gomez

ESPN+ Fri, Aug 23 1:30 p.m. ESPNFC Pregame: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen English: Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno (in Bristol) with Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger (on-site) ESPN+ 2 p.m. ESPNFC Pregame: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen Pregame English: Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno (in Bristol) with Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger (on-site) ESPN2, ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen

English: Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (on-site)

Spanish: Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever ESPN2,

ESPN Deportes,

ESPN+ (30 mins following conclusion of match) ESPNFC Postgame: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen English: Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno (in Bristol) with Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger (on-site) ESPN+ Sat, Aug 24 9:30 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ RB Leipzig vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin TSG Hoffenheim vs. Holstein Kiel 12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

English: Rae and Robson (on-site) ESPN+ Sun, Aug 25 9 a.m. ET ESPNFC Pregame: VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern München English: Murray and Moreno (in Bristol), with Archie Rhind-Tutt and Nedum Onuoha (on-site) ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. ET VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern München English: Rae ESPN+ (30 mins following conclusion of match) ESPNFC Postgame: VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern München English: Murray and Moreno (in Bristol), with Archie Rhind-Tutt and Nedum Onuoha (on-site) ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. ET St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+

