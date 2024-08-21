Bundesliga Season Opening Weekend Exclusively on ESPN Platforms Starting Friday, August 23
- ESPN+ Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz Features Saturday’s Must-See Action in the 9:30 a.m. ET Games
- Derek Rae returns as ESPN’s Lead Bundesliga Commentator
- All Matches on ESPN+, including appearances from undefeated “Rekordmeister” Bayer 04 Leverkusen and newly appointed FC Bayern München Manager Vincent Kompany
ESPN+ will stream every match this Bundesliga season in English and select matches in Spanish, starting with Borussia Mönchengladbach hosting “Rekordmeister” and 2024 Double champion Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Friday, Aug. 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach. This match will also air live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.
ESPN’s lead Bundesliga play-by-play commentator Derek Rae and analyst Stewart Robson will call the match in English from site, with Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever calling the match on ESPN Deportes. ESPN’s Germany-based reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt will join analyst Thomas Hitzlsperger to provide pitch-side reporting.
Kay Murray and analyst Alejandro Moreno will host the English-language ESPN FC pre- and post-game shows on opening weekend from Bristol on Friday on ESPN+ beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET and on ESPN2 starting at 2 p.m. ET
On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund, newly appointed manager Nuri Sahin and striker Serhou Guirassy, will host Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
On Sunday, Aug. 25, the commentary teams travel to Wolfsburg for a season kickoff showdown between FC Bayern München and VfL Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena, live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 9:30 a.m. ET. ESPNFC pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET with hosts Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno, and Archie Rhind-Tutt, Thomas Hitzlsperger and Nedum Onuoha reporting pitchside.
ESPN+ Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
Every Saturday, ESPN+ will stream Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, a 90-minute studio program dedicated to serving US Bundesliga fans. Every Bundesliga Matchday, ESPN+ will stream Goal Arena, showcasing the must-see moments of all games played simultaneously, including goals, big chances and game-changing plays.
Multiplatform Coverage
ESPN FC Exclusively on ESPN+ every day at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Extensive in-depth analysis and pitch-side interviews with hosts Dan Thomas or Kay Murray alongside a rotating cast of analysts such as Craig Burley, Alejandro Moreno, Kasey Keller, Shaka Hislop, Steve Nicol, Archie Rhind-Tutt, Jürgen Klinsmann and more.
- ESPN FC social will bring fans pre- and post-match coverage, real-time reactions, and match updates.
Fútbol Americas Exclusively on ESPN+ Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m ET
The biweekly Fútbol Americas with Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar on ESPN+ will provide insider analysis, commentaries, and debates.
Thursday, Aug 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Alexis Nunes and Herculez Gomez preview Matchday 1 including an interview with US Men’s National team and Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Joe Scally ahead of the Friday’s match on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Monday, Aug 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Monday’s show will feature an interview with US Men’s National team and VfL Wolfburg forward Kevin Paredes.
Bundesliga – Match Week 1
(* subject to change)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Thu, Aug 22
|8:30 p.m.
|Futbol Americas hosted by Alexis Nunes and Herculez Gomez
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 23
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNFC Pregame: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen
English: Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno (in Bristol) with Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger (on-site)
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ESPNFC Pregame: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen Pregame
English: Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno (in Bristol) with Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger (on-site)
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen
English: Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (on-site)
Spanish: Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever
|ESPN2,
ESPN Deportes,
ESPN+
|(30 mins following conclusion of match)
|ESPNFC Postgame: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen
English: Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno (in Bristol) with Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger (on-site)
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 24
|9:30 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|RB Leipzig vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart
|FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. Holstein Kiel
|12:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
English: Rae and Robson (on-site)
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug 25
|9 a.m. ET
|ESPNFC Pregame: VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern München
English: Murray and Moreno (in Bristol), with Archie Rhind-Tutt and Nedum Onuoha (on-site)
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m. ET
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern München
English: Rae
|ESPN+
|(30 mins following conclusion of match)
|ESPNFC Postgame: VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern München
English: Murray and Moreno (in Bristol), with Archie Rhind-Tutt and Nedum Onuoha (on-site)
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m. ET
|St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
