Dana White’s Contender Series Returns

Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC’s iconic talent-discovery show, returns for its eighth season debuting today, Tuesday, August 13, exclusively on ESPN+. The first two episodes will air at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, with the remainder of the 10-episode season airing at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Dana White’s Contender Series Presented by Bud Light season 8 will feature a new crop of UFC hopefuls looking to impress Dana White and the UFC matchmakers for the chance to secure a contact with the UFC.

The brainchild of UFC CEO Dana White, the hit series first aired in 2017 and has served as a springboard for the careers of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Sean O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, Bo Nickal, Maycee Barber, Jailton Almeida, Brendan Allen, Jack Della Madallena, Caio Borralho, Johnny Walker and more.

As a lead up to the season debut, fans can watch UFC’s newest docuseries, Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level. All six episodes are now available to stream on demand on ESPN+.

