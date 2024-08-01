ESPN and Paul Finebaum Agree to Multi-Year Extension

ESPN has secured a multi-year contract extension with SEC Network and ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum, who will continue to play a prominent role in ESPN and SEC Network programming, including as the host of The Paul Finebaum Show and as a commentator on SEC Nation. Additionally, the fan favorite “Finebaum Friday” edition of his eponymous show will once again travel to SEC campuses and game sites this fall.

“I consider myself incredibly blessed to be a member of this talented team at ESPN and get to do what I do on a daily basis,” said Finebaum. “I’d like to thank everyone at ESPN, as well as our loyal listeners and viewers, for their continued support.

After launching The Paul Finebaum Show on ESPN Radio in 2013 and the accompanying SEC Network simulcast in 2014, the “Mouth of the South” continues to bring a mix of personalities along with his signature reporting across ESPN platforms weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. ET. Each show features insights into the landscape of college football via Finebaum’s in-depth expertise, his engaging callers and interviews with coaches, players and administrators across the nation.

“Over the years, Paul has demonstrated time and time again that he is one of the leading voices across college football,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content. “The connection he has built with his listeners, viewers, fans and the media who cover college sports is unmatched. We look forward to Paul continuing to bring his signature commentary to SEC Network and ESPN programming.”

Beyond his duties on The Paul Finebaum Show and as a commentator on SEC Network’s Saturday college football show, SEC Nation, Finebaum contributes his insight and perspective on a variety of ESPN shows, including Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, College Football Live and more.

Finebaum is a mainstay in the SEC, having served as host of the Paul Finebaum Radio Network (2001- 2012) and previously spent decades as an award-winning columnist and investigative reporter for the Birmingham Post-Herald and later the Mobile Press-Register.

The first #FinebaumFriday of the new season will originate from Gainesville, Fla. on Aug. 30 as The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Nation head to The Swamp for Miami vs. Florida.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.