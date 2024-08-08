ESPN Announces ‘Get By’ by Jelly Roll as New College Football Anthem for 2024-25 Season

Award-winning, GRAMMY® nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) has been selected by ESPN to create the music anthem for the 2024-25 college football season on ESPN platforms, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 24.

His new single ‘Get By’, which will also be featured on his upcoming new album, will serve as the soundtrack for ESPN’s college football coverage all season long across ESPN networks and ABC. Pre-save link here.

Said Curtis Friends, ESPN Vice President of Marketing, “there’s a powerful connection between music and college football and for more than a decade, the ESPN college football music anthem has been integral to the promotion of the sport while its release has marked the unofficial start to the season. Jelly Roll is a talented, award-winning artist whose music speaks to the passion of college football fans across the country, and we’re excited ‘Get By’ will soundtrack the sport all season long.”

This marks the 11th season that ESPN has partnered with an acclaimed artist to create a music anthem driving ESPN’s college football coverage. Other featured artists have included: Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Lauren Alaina, X Ambassadors, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Imagine Dragons, Judah & the Lion, Juice WRLD & Marshmello, DJ Snake & Rick Ross, Yungblud.

College Football kicks off Saturday, Aug. 24 in Dublin, Ireland, featuring ACC rivals No. 10 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech at Noon ET on ESPN. College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will make its season debut on-site prior to the game.

Follow @CollegeGameDay and @ESPNCFB on social media for more scheduling updates throughout the entire college football season.