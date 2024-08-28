ESPN Digital 2024: No. 1 in July

For the 29th consecutive month, ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in July with 102.3 million unique visitors, more than 33 million more than No. 2 Yahoo Sports-NBC Sports Network, according to recently released Comscore data.  

  • Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 185.8 million unique users in July, nearly two-thirds of the U.S. adult population
  • With 725 million engagements in July, ESPN Social marked its 37th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties. 
  • Over the course of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, ESPN Social generated 554.9 million engagements, 92% more than NBCUniversal.
  • The ESPN App remained No. 1 in July, reaching 21.0 million unique users, more than the next six competitors combined in the Mobile Sports App category. 
  • The ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among all fantasy sports apps in June with 3.2 million unique users. 

 

