ESPN Events Sets Matchups and Tip-Off Times for 2024 Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classic Presented by Corona®

Four Way-Too-Early Top 25 Teams Featured Across Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classic

Men’s Doubleheader to Feature Miami vs. Tennessee and Michigan vs. Arkansas on Dec. 10 at Madison Square Garden

Women’s Classic to Showcase NC State vs. Louisville on Dec. 15

ESPN Events has announced the matchups and telecast details for the 2024 Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classic Presented by Corona. The men’s college basketball doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 10, will air on ESPN and feature Miami vs. Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. ET and Michigan vs. Arkansas at 9 p.m. On Dec. 15, the Jimmy V Women’s Classic will showcase Louisville hosting NC State at 1 p.m. ET on ABC from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

The men’s field boasts three teams that have made strong postseason runs in the past two NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments, including Tennessee (2024 NCAA Elite 8 participant), Miami (2023 NCAA Final Four) and Arkansas (2023 NCAA Sweet 16).

The women’s classic features two teams accustomed to postseason runs, including NC State who returned to the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament for the first time since 1998 (2023 NCAA First Round, 2022 NCAA Elite 8, 2021 NCAA Final Four). Louisville has also consistently appeared and found success in past NCAA Women’s Tournaments (2024 NCAA First Round participant, 2023 NCAA Elite Eight, 2022 NCAA Final Four, 2021 NCAA Elite Eight).

Four of the six participating teams at this year’s Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classic events are listed in ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early Top 25’ men’s and women’s rankings for the 2024-25 season. On the men’s side, Tennessee (No. 13) and new-look Arkansas (No. 14) under coach John Calipari – the winningest active coach in Men’s college basketball – are joined by NC State (No. 8) and Louisville (No. 12) from the women’s rankings.

The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men’s classic began in 1995 and is in its 30th year – 21st at Madison Square Garden. The women’s event debuted in 2002. Both events are part of ESPN’s V Week initiative, which utilizes platforms to talk to sports fans about the importance of cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $236 million dollars for the V Foundation since 1993. ESPN’s annual V Week has helped to raise nearly $89 million over the past 17 years.

Tickets for the men’s doubleheader will go on sale this fall. First priority and access to the best seats will be offered to fans who sign up for the pre-sale through jimmyvclassic.com. Tickets for the Jimmy V Women’s Classic will be managed by the University of Louisville.

Head Coach Quotes :

Arkansas’ Calipari: “The Jimmy V Classic is a great event that is played in perhaps the most iconic venue in the world – Madison Square Garden. More importantly, ESPN and the Jimmy V Foundation use this showcase in their unbelievable job in the fight against cancer, and we are excited to do our part in raising awareness. Michigan will challenge our team and help prepare us as we build toward SEC play and into the postseason. I know our fans are looking forward to making the trip and contributing to what is always a great atmosphere. Personally, this will be my first time coaching in the Classic since 2007, so we are honored to once again be a part of such a premier event.”

Louisville’s Jeff Walz: “We are excited to have been selected for the Jimmy V Women’s Classic. This event is a great showcase for women’s basketball and a great opportunity to support the V Foundation.”

Miami’s Jim Larrañaga: “We are incredibly honored and excited to participate in the 2024 Jimmy V Classic. The event not only features elite competition, but more importantly raises money and awareness for cancer research. Jimmy V was an outstanding basketball coach, a good friend and an even better person, so it is a privilege to play in an event that carries on his legacy.”

Michigan’s Dusty May: “Playing in the Jimmy V Classic for a second straight year is not only an honor, but a special opportunity for our program. The city, the atmosphere, and playing in the Garden is a tremendous experience for our team and Michigan fans. However, it’s not just about a game against Arkansas. It’s about bringing continued awareness for the research that needs to be done, so hopefully one day we can rid the world of this disease.”

NC State’s Wes Moore: “We’re super excited and honored to play in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic. Coach Valvano will always be near and dear to NC State. He was an inspiration to us all, and he continues to be through his impact with the V Foundation and their fight against cancer.”

Tennessee’s Rick Barnes: “The Jimmy V Classic is a special event, not just because of the high quality of basketball it displays annually, but because of the name and the cause behind it. We are honored to be participating in this year’s edition. It will be a thrill for our players to compete at Madison Square Garden, while facing a veteran and well-coached Miami team will help prepare us for the rigors of SEC play.”

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

