Treatment of Sports Fans with Disabilities Explored in New ESPN Multimedia Presentation

Tens of millions of sports fans in the U.S. live with what are commonly referred to as “invisible disabilities.”

These disabilities include a large range of conditions such as autism, traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), chronic pain, arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, low vision, hearing loss, mental health conditions and more.

In a new multimedia project two years in the making, ESPN explores a topic never covered this thoroughly while spotlighting a group of sports fans who often feel ignored. They share the challenges they face to enjoy their favorite sports and how they think sports facilities and teams could better serve their needs.

“Invisible,” reported by Sam Borden, debuted today on ESPN.com and the ESPN App as a digital custom project that includes video, audio and original photography, as well as on the ESPN Daily podcast and ESPN YouTube.

Introduced in “Invisible:”

Mikey Dedmon — A Pittsburgh Steelers fan from Southern California, Dedmon lives with systemic lupus. Watching her beloved Steelers is often a battle with the elements – and with stadium employees who don’t believe she has a disability.

The Ykoruk family – Bridget and Victor share a passion for Philly sports with their two sons, Jack and Ryan, who are autistic, and do all they can to help the boys enjoy attending games as much as they do.

Amy Gomme – Sports helped Gomme, a New Mexico native, find her identity and connect with her family members, who are also Deaf. She believes teams are missing out on potential fans.

Rick Morin – Morin, who lives with low vision, has spent a lifetime loving the Boston Red Sox primarily through the sounds of the game.

“Invisible” is a collaboration between ESPN’s Investigative and Enterprise Unit and its Visual Storytelling group.

