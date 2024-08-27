ESPN Films’ Latest 30 for 30 Documentary “Stolen Gold” Premieres September 17 at 9pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Trailer: Watch Here

Press Kit: Here

ESPN Films today announces the upcoming premiere of its latest 30 for 30 documentary, “Stolen Gold”, airing Tuesday, September 17 at 9pm ET on ESPN. Following its premiere, the film will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Suemay Oram, this powerful and riveting film delves into the incredible true story of Ramón Torres and the Spanish intellectually disabled basketball team’s dramatic journey to the gold medal at the Sydney Paralympics in 2000. The documentary exposes the shocking aftermath of their victory, where Ramón discovers that some of his teammates are not what they seem. Among them is an undercover journalist intent on revealing an outrageous scandal that will rock the world of Paralympic sport. As the scandal unravels, Ramón realizes that everything he believed in was a lie and is forced to confront not only the fraudulent conspiracy, but also a childhood scarred by bullying and trauma to find out who he really is.

“I wanted to bring a unique perspective to one of sport’s biggest scandals. Through the eyes of Ramón Torres, we experience both the true joy of the Paralympics and the deep deception that follows,” said director Suemay Oram. “For me, it’s a heartfelt tale of resilience and self-discovery, and shows that behind every scandal there are still people picking up the pieces.”

“Stolen Gold” provides rare, behind-the-scenes access and traces the entire arc of Ramón’s story, from his early life in Spain to the pinnacle of his sporting career and the subsequent fallout. The documentary not only highlights a significant moment in sports history but also explores the personal battles of its protagonist.

Added Marsha Cooke, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Films and 30 for 30: “We are dedicated to telling stories that resonate deeply with our audience, and Ramón’s journey is one of those compelling narratives. ‘Stolen Gold’ is more than just a sports documentary; it’s a powerful exploration of truth, identity and resilience.”

“Stolen Gold” is produced by UnTypical, A VICE Studios Group company. Executive produced by Tom Keeling for UnTypical, Marsha Cooke for ESPN Films and by Paralympic medalist and broadcaster Ade Adepitan MBE.

-30-

About ESPN Films

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and the Emmy award-winning docu-series “The Last Dance.” ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.

Press Contacts

Garrett Cowan | [email protected]

Jay Jay Nesheim | [email protected]