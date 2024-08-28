ESPN Greenlights New 30 for 30 Film ‘The Sack Exchange’ About the Legendary New York Jets Defensive Line

Photo Credit: Ronald C. Modra / Sports Illustrated Classic

Today, ESPN announced it has greenlit the production of “The Sack Exchange,” the latest installment in its Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series. The film, directed by Ken Rodgers (“The Tuck Rule,” “The Two Bills,” “Four Falls of Buffalo”) and James Weiner (“SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights,” “SEC Storied: King George”), will take a nostalgic look back at the sensational defensive line of the 1980s New York Jets, a group of larger-than-life personalities that not only terrorized quarterbacks but also captivated an entire city with their flamboyant style and relentless drive.

Dubbed “The New York Sack Exchange,” the Jets’ record-setting defense was led by the dynamic and brash quartet of Marty Lyons, Abdul Salaam, Joe Klecko, and Mark Gastineau. Together, they unapologetically took the football world on a rollercoaster ride, experiencing both great highs and unimaginable lows on and off the field. The film delves into the triumphs, betrayals, and enduring feuds that characterized this iconic unit, offering a cerebral and emotional exploration of a brotherhood that barely survived the intense spotlight under which they once shined.

“As we gear up for another NFL season and there is a great deal of attention on this year’s New York Jets, ‘The Sack Exchange’ offers a timely reflection on the grit, teamwork, and passion that has defined this team,” said Marsha Cooke, Vice President and Executive Producer, ESPN Films. “This film not only celebrates the legacy of one of the most iconic defenses in NFL history but also serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of football. We’re excited to bring this compelling chapter of sports history to our audience during a time when interest in the game is at its peak.”

