ESPN Launches ‘Where to Watch’ on ESPN App, ESPN.com

Launching today on the industry-leading ESPN App and ESPN.com, “Where to Watch” is an easy-to-use guide for sports fans to find where to watch any sports event on ESPN platforms and beyond, including broadcast, cable and regional sports networks and streaming services.

“Simplifying discovery of sporting events and where a fan can watch has become increasingly important as sports viewing has become fragmented across networks and platforms,” said Brian Marshall, Vice President, Sports Product & Technology, Disney Entertainment & ESPN Technology. “ESPN has always been the first stop for sports fans, and as we continue our evolution as the preeminent digital sports platform, we are proud to meet the needs of fans with new features to improve the discoverability of live sports and simplify their consumption journeys.”

Access to Where to Watch is available from every screen on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, ensuring the essential feature is only a tap away as part of every sports fan’s daily routine. Fans can search for events and customize the guide to prioritize their favorite teams and leagues, making it fast and easy to discover what they care about most, all tied to their ESPN profile and personalization preferences.

From Where to Watch, fans can view all the sports events for an entire day, along with the network or service on which to find them, with quick one-click access to ESPN network streams for pay TV authenticated users and ESPN+ subscribers. Beyond just ESPN, fans are also linked directly to select partner networks, which currently include NESN and Monumental Sports.

At the core of Where to Watch is an event database created and managed by the ESPN Stats and Information Group (SIG), which aggregates ESPN and partner data feeds along with originally-sourced information and programming details from more than 250 media sources, including television networks and streaming platforms.

Where to Watch supports coverage of tens of thousands of events across dozens of sports and leagues, including NFL, NCAA Football, Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, F1, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, tennis majors, MLS, Premier League, Champions League, and other live sporting event airing on ESPN platforms. Additional sport and event coverage will be added over time.

Where to Watch is available on the ESPN App and ESPN.com and can be quickly accessed on any web browser at espn.com/wheretowatch.

ESPN Digital, which includes the ESPN App and ESPN.com, is by far the No. 1 digital sports destination and is uniquely positioned to deliver a more comprehensive, accessible, seamless viewing experience to a broader audience of sports fans.

