ESPN Radio Unveils Exciting Two-Show Weekend CFB Tailgate Tour  

Featuring ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow and Rashad Jennings 

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 16 hours ago

ESPN today announced its dynamic two-show CFB Tailgate tour, bringing fans closer to the heart of college football action every weekend. The tour features the popular “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday nights and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast live from prime tailgating locations, which begins Saturday, Aug. 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

‘Amber & Ian: On the Road’ – Friday Nights 7-10p ET
Starting Week 1, “Amber & Ian: On the Road” will take over the airwaves every Friday night from 7-10 p.m. Hosted by Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow, and Rashad Jennings, the show will be broadcast live in the town of the game. The show will delve into the top college football storylines, NFL highlights and provide fans the perfect lead-in to their sports-packed weekend.  

Early season highlights: 

  • Week 1: The tour kicks off at the WRUF studios in Gainesville, the same station where both Amber and Jonathan began their radio careers at the University of Florida.  
  • Week 2: The team heads to the iconic Big House at the University of Michigan, broadcasting from high atop the stadium on the eve of the Texas vs. Michigan showdown.  
  • Week 3: Jonathan Zaslow will join Mark Tauscher, former Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman, at Buck & Honey’s Steakhouse in Wisconsin. The broadcast will coincide with a special dinner, honoring the 25th anniversary of Ron Dayne’s Heisman Trophy win.  

Saturday Morning CFB Tailgate – Live from Prime Locations 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET
On Saturday mornings, the CFB Tailgate tour continues with a live broadcast from ESPN Radio’s customized Airstream trailer. From 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., the hosts will be stationed at the heart of the most vibrant tailgating scenes, bringing listeners unparalleled access to the excitement leading up to kickoff. The show will feature live reports from ESPN’s on-site reporters, interviews with coaches and players, and essential tips for making wagers.  

With a mix of live interaction, insider insights, and fan-favorite features from the “Amber & Ian” show, ESPN’s CFB Tailgate tour promises to be the ultimate weekend destination for college football enthusiasts.    

Full ’24-’25 ESPN Radio CFB Tour schedule:   

Date  Time (ET)  Game  Platforms 
Sat, Aug 31  3:30 p.m.   Miami at Florida   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Sep 7  12 p.m.   Texas at Michigan   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Sep 14  12 p.m.   Alabama at Wisconsin   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Sep 21  TBD   UCLA at LSU   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Sep 28  7:30 p.m.   Georgia at Alabama   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Oct 12  3:30 p.m.   Texas vs. Oklahoma   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Oct 19  TBD   Georgia at Texas   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Oct 26  TBD   Cincinnati at Colorado    ESPN Radio 
Sat, Nov 2  TBD   USC at Washington   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Nov 9  TBD   FSU at Notre Dame   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Nov 16  TBD   Tennessee at Georgia   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Nov 23  TBD   Alabama at Oklahoma   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Nov 30  12 p.m.   Michigan at Ohio State   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Dec 7  TBD   SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)  ESPN Radio 
Sat, Dec 14  TBD   Army vs. Navy (Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.)  ESPN Radio 
Fri, Jan 10  TBD   College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Texas)  ESPN Radio 
Mon, Jan 20  TBD   College Football Playoff National Championship (Atlanta)  ESPN Radio 

