ESPN Radio Unveils Exciting Two-Show Weekend CFB Tailgate Tour
Featuring ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow and Rashad Jennings
ESPN today announced its dynamic two-show CFB Tailgate tour, bringing fans closer to the heart of college football action every weekend. The tour features the popular “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday nights and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast live from prime tailgating locations, which begins Saturday, Aug. 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
‘Amber & Ian: On the Road’ – Friday Nights 7-10p ET
Starting Week 1, “Amber & Ian: On the Road” will take over the airwaves every Friday night from 7-10 p.m. Hosted by Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow, and Rashad Jennings, the show will be broadcast live in the town of the game. The show will delve into the top college football storylines, NFL highlights and provide fans the perfect lead-in to their sports-packed weekend.
Early season highlights:
- Week 1: The tour kicks off at the WRUF studios in Gainesville, the same station where both Amber and Jonathan began their radio careers at the University of Florida.
- Week 2: The team heads to the iconic Big House at the University of Michigan, broadcasting from high atop the stadium on the eve of the Texas vs. Michigan showdown.
- Week 3: Jonathan Zaslow will join Mark Tauscher, former Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman, at Buck & Honey’s Steakhouse in Wisconsin. The broadcast will coincide with a special dinner, honoring the 25th anniversary of Ron Dayne’s Heisman Trophy win.
Saturday Morning CFB Tailgate – Live from Prime Locations 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET
On Saturday mornings, the CFB Tailgate tour continues with a live broadcast from ESPN Radio’s customized Airstream trailer. From 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., the hosts will be stationed at the heart of the most vibrant tailgating scenes, bringing listeners unparalleled access to the excitement leading up to kickoff. The show will feature live reports from ESPN’s on-site reporters, interviews with coaches and players, and essential tips for making wagers.
With a mix of live interaction, insider insights, and fan-favorite features from the “Amber & Ian” show, ESPN’s CFB Tailgate tour promises to be the ultimate weekend destination for college football enthusiasts.
Full ’24-’25 ESPN Radio CFB Tour schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platforms
|Sat, Aug 31
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami at Florida
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Sep 7
|12 p.m.
|Texas at Michigan
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Sep 14
|12 p.m.
|Alabama at Wisconsin
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Sep 21
|TBD
|UCLA at LSU
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Sep 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Alabama
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Oct 12
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas vs. Oklahoma
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Oct 19
|TBD
|Georgia at Texas
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Oct 26
|TBD
|Cincinnati at Colorado
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Nov 2
|TBD
|USC at Washington
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Nov 9
|TBD
|FSU at Notre Dame
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Nov 16
|TBD
|Tennessee at Georgia
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Nov 23
|TBD
|Alabama at Oklahoma
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Nov 30
|12 p.m.
|Michigan at Ohio State
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Dec 7
|TBD
|SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Dec 14
|TBD
|Army vs. Navy (Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.)
|ESPN Radio
|Fri, Jan 10
|TBD
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Texas)
|ESPN Radio
|Mon, Jan 20
|TBD
|College Football Playoff National Championship (Atlanta)
|ESPN Radio
-30-
