ESPN Releases Trailer, Announces Premiere Date for New E60 Documentary on Nebraska Volleyball

ESPN today released the trailer and announced the premiere date for a new E60 documentary on the highly successful University of Nebraska women’s volleyball program.

No Place Like Nebraska, which chronicles the 2023 season, debuts on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+. For the 60-minute documentary, E60 gained unprecedented access to the Cornhuskers as they shouldered the weight of representing the state of Nebraska.

A school once known only for its football program has become a mecca for women’s volleyball. John Cook’s Cornhuskers have built a new standard – one where anything less than winning a national championship is a shortcoming. No Place Like Nebraska is the story of the 2023 Cornhuskers as they attempt to build upon their legacy – not only with record-breaking crowds but with a hunt for the ultimate goal: the national championship title.

More details about the documentary will be released at a later date.

