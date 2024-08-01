ESPN Signs Ben Solak as a National NFL Analyst, Finalizing Industry-Leading Digital Writing Staff Ahead of 2024-25 season

Solak Brings Superb On-the-Field Breakdowns and Data Analysis to ESPN Digital Platforms

46 Writers Set to Cover the NFL for ESPN, Including a Beat Reporter for Every Team

ESPN announced Ben Solak is joining the ranks of the company’s elite group of digital writers, with the multi-platform contributor serving as a national NFL analyst. Solak, who brings many years of experience with him to ESPN, will specialize in on-the field breakdowns and data analysis while also contributing to ESPN’s sports betting content. Fans will primarily find Solak’s analysis on ESPN+ and on various ESPN podcasts, with betting content found across digital platforms, including the ESPN App, and on ESPN BET Live.

The addition of Solak adds to and solidifies ESPN’s top-tier and comprehensive 2024-25 line-up of NFL digital writers – 14 team members, including Solak, focused on the NFL at large, breaking news, and/or the NFL Draft and ESPN’s 32 NFL Nation beat reporters. Throughout the year, the group’s work can be found across ESPN.com, ESPN studio shows, ESPN Radio, ESPN+, ESPN podcasts, ESPN App and ESPN social media platforms. The group’s individual social media accounts will continue to serve as a valuable resource for fans looking for up-to-the-minute updates on their favorite teams.

The complete staff list can be found below.

More on Solak’s NFL Background

For the past three years, Solak served as an NFL writer and podcaster at The Ringer where he became known for his digestible breakdown of Xs and Os, excellent quarterback analysis and ability to introduce NFL Draft prospects to fans.

Prior to 2021, Solak covered the Philadelphia Eagles for Bleeding Green Nation, and analyzed the NFL Draft for The Draft Network.

ESPN’s 2024-25 Digital Writer Lineup

National NFL Analysts Bill Barnwell Matt Bowen Aaron Schatz Ben Solak Seth Walder



NFL Draft Analysts Mel Kiper Jr. Matt Miller Steve Muench Jordan Reid Field Yates



National NFL Reporters/Insiders Jeremy Fowler Dan Graziano Kalyn Kahler Lindsey Thiry



ESPN’s 2024 NFL Nation Lineup

NFL Nation, which was established before the 2013 season, will once again have a reporter stationed in every team market, contributing to the group’s ability to carry out ESPN’s mission to serve sports fans anytime, anywhere.

NFC West Sarah Barshop – Los Angeles Rams Brady Henderson – Seattle Seahawks Nick Wagoner – San Francisco 49ers Josh Weinfuss – Arizona Cardinals



AFC West Paul Gutierrez – Las Vegas Raiders Jeff Legwold – Denver Broncos Kris Rhim – Los Angeles Chargers Adam Teicher – Kansas City Chiefs



NFC East Todd Archer – Dallas Cowboys John Keim – Washington Commanders Tim McManus – Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Raanan – New York Giants



AFC East Rich Cimini – New York Jets Alaina Getzenberg – Buffalo Bills Marcel Louis-Jacques – Miami Dolphins Mike Reiss – New England Patriots



NFC North Courtney Cronin – Chicago Bears Rob Demovsky – Green Bay Packers Kevin Seifert – Minnesota Vikings Eric Woodyard – Detroit Lions



AFC North Ben Baby – Cincinnati Bengals Jamison Hensley – Baltimore Ravens Daniel Oyefusi – Cleveland Browns Brooke Pryor – Pittsburgh Steelers



NFC South Jenna Laine – Tampa Bay Buccaneers David Newton – Carolina Panthers Marc Raimondi – Atlanta Falcons Katherine Terrell – New Orleans Saints

