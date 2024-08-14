ESPN Signs Sports Betting Analyst Pamela Maldonado

ESPN has agreed to a contract with sports betting analyst Pamela Maldonado. Maldonado will be a key addition to ESPN’s sports betting coverage this college football season, leveraging advanced analytics and a deep understanding of the game to provide sharp, insightful commentary for fans looking to place bets. She will also provide insights and betting analysis around NFL, golf, and tennis, primarily for ESPN.com’s betting editorial coverage.

“Pamela has established herself as a respected voice in the sports betting space, and will provide great insight and depth to our overall sports betting coverage,” said Scott Clark, Vice President, Fantasy & Betting Content. “Pamela has extensive betting experience across many sports, including football, and the timing is perfect as we gear up for the college football and NFL season.”

Said Maldonado, “I am excited to bring my love of college football and other sports to ESPN. I am even more excited to educate and provide analysis by way of sports betting. As they say, chance favors the prepared mind.”