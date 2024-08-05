ESPN Signs Sports Betting Reporter David Purdum to a Multi-year Contract Renewal

ESPN has agreed to a new, multi-year contract renewal with sports betting reporter David Purdum. Purdum, who has been with ESPN since 2014, will continue his role reporting on all aspects of the sports betting industry from business and odds to industry features and beyond.

“David is a well-established, well-respected reporter, who has done a great job covering the sports betting industry for ESPN, especially during the unprecedented growth of the space since 2018,” said Scott Clark, Vice President, Fantasy & Betting Content. “He has anchored our sports betting editorial coverage, and we’re excited to have him continuing that for years to come.”

Said Purdum, “In my eyes, ESPN remains the perfect platform to cover the wild world of sports betting, something I’ve been blessed to do for the last 10 years. The future is going to be even more fascinating, as the fledgling American betting market continues to mature into what most experts believe will be one of the largest in the world. I can’t wait to tell the stories along the way.”

Purdum has been covering the sports betting industry since 2008. Some recent work includes Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James’ and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes’ impact on betting markets, and works closely with the investigative team on all big betting stories. Stories included the Alabama baseball and former NBA player Jontay Porter betting scandals, Detroit Lions player suspensions, Iowa and Iowa State wagering investigations, and many more. He has also worked with ESPN’s Outside the Lines on a number of projects.

Additional past work includes profiling professional sports bettor Billy Walters, and coverage of New Jersey’s court battles with the sports leagues.