ESPN+ to Stream More than 900 College Football Games This Fall

ESPN+ will stream more college football this fall than ever before, with more than 900 games featuring teams from FBS conferences like the SEC, ACC, Big 12, American, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and FCS schools from the Big Sky, MVFC, Patriot League, Ivy League, Southern, Southland, MEAC and SWAC. The 2024-25 season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29, with these exclusive highlights in Week 1:

Lindenwood at No. 22 Kansas – Following a record-breaking season in the 2023, the Kansas offense returns to the field in 2024 reloaded with much of its firepower from a season ago. This also marks the first game for the Lindenwood Lions against an FBS opponent since transitioning to Division 1.

Following a record-breaking season in the 2023, the Kansas offense returns to the field in 2024 reloaded with much of its firepower from a season ago. This also marks the first game for the Lindenwood Lions against an FBS opponent since transitioning to Division 1. Southern Utah at No. 12 Utah – The Utah Utes have high hopes for their debut Big 12 season, kicking off with a non-conference date with Southern Utah.

The Utah Utes have high hopes for their debut Big 12 season, kicking off with a non-conference date with Southern Utah. Furman at No. 6 Ole Miss – Coming off their first 11-win season in program history, Ole Miss has lofty goals for the 2024 season and begin that when they play host to the FCS Paladins.

Four key games are also available to stream on ESPN+ this weekend in addition to airing on ABC:

Aflac Kickoff Game: No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia – The 66th all-time meeting between Clemson and Georgia, regional rivals whose campuses are only about 75 miles apart. In a series that dates back to 1897, UGA leads 43-18-4 and is 7-3 against Clemson in the teams’ last 10 meetings.

The 66th all-time meeting between Clemson and Georgia, regional rivals whose campuses are only about 75 miles apart. In a series that dates back to 1897, UGA leads 43-18-4 and is 7-3 against Clemson in the teams’ last 10 meetings. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M – The Aggies kick off their 2024 season with a home game against No. 7 Notre Dame in Kyle Field on Saturday, also the home of College GameDay that morning.

The Aggies kick off their 2024 season with a home game against No. 7 Notre Dame in Kyle Field on Saturday, also the home of College GameDay that morning. 19 Miami at Florida – The Hurricanes start their season on the road against in-state opponent Florida, who faces one of the most arduous schedules in college football this season.

The Hurricanes start their season on the road against in-state opponent Florida, who faces one of the most arduous schedules in college football this season. Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic: No. 23 USC vs. No. 13 LSU – Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers gear up for a Week 1 showdown against the USC Trojans.

Additional highlights:

16 exclusive SEC games, including one from each school throughout the season

More than 10 exclusive ACC games throughout the season

More than 20 Big 12 games throughout the season

Approximately 25 games from The American throughout the season, with at least one appearance from each school.

Robust schedules from Conference USA, the MAC, Sun Belt and numerous FCS conferences.

The first two rounds of the FCS Playoffs will stream on ESPN+, including 16 exclusive games.

Additional ESPN+ games will be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Week 1 of College Football on ESPN+ (subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Aug 29 6 p.m. Central State at Morehead State 7 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest 7 p.m. New Hampshire at UCF 7 p.m. Central Connecticut at Central Michigan 7 p.m. Lafayette at Buffalo 7 p.m. Fordham at Bowling Green 7 p.m. Jackson State at UL Monroe 7 p.m. Wofford at Gardner-Webb 7 p.m. Presbyterian at Mercer 7:30 p.m. Duquesne at Toledo 7:30 p.m. Quincy at Drake 8 p.m. Lindenwood at No. 22 Kansas 8 p.m. Alcorn State at UAB 8 p.m. SE Louisiana at Tulane 8 p.m. Northwestern State at Tulsa 8 p.m. Northern State at South Dakota 8 p.m. North American at Stephen F. Austin 9 p.m. Southern Utah at No. 12 Utah 9 p.m. Monmouth at Eastern Washington Sat, Aug 31 12 p.m. Aflac Kickoff Game: No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia 12:30 p.m. Davidson at Georgetown 2 p.m. South Dakota State at No. 17 Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. Towson at Cincinnati 3 p.m. Edward Waters at Morehouse 3:30 p.m. No. 19 Miami at Florida 3:30 p.m. Western Illinois at Northern Illinois 3:30 p.m. Kennesaw State at UTSA 3:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts 3:30 p.m. East Tennessee State at Appalachian State 4 p.m. Lincoln (CA) at Northern Arizona 5 p.m. UC Davis at California 5 p.m. North Texas at South Alabama 5 p.m. Stony Brook at Marshall 5 p.m. Valparaiso at Northern Iowa 6 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State 6 p.m. Richmond at Virginia 6 p.m. Campbell at Liberty 6 p.m. Norfolk State at East Carolina 6 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Tennessee State 6 p.m. The Citadel at Charleston Southern 6 p.m. Delaware State at Sacred Heart 6 p.m. Ave Maria at Stetson 6 p.m. Samford at West Georgia 6 p.m. South Carolina State at Florida A&M 7 p.m. Furman at No. 6 Ole Miss 7 p.m. UT Martin at No. 18 Kansas State 7 p.m. Tarleton State at Baylor 7 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee 7 p.m. North Alabama at Memphis 7 p.m. Sam Houston at Rice 7 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at South Florida 7 p.m. Central Arkansas at Arkansas State 7 p.m. Nevada at Troy 7 p.m. Northern Colorado at Incarnate Word 7 p.m. Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M 7:30 p.m. Alabama A&M at Auburn 7:30 p.m. Abilene Christian at Texas Tech 8 p.m. Houston Christian at SMU 8 p.m. Southern Illinois at BYU 8 p.m. Nicholls at Louisiana Tech 8 p.m. Grambling at Louisiana 8 p.m. Lamar at Texas State 8 p.m. Southern at McNeese 9 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at New Mexico State 9 p.m. Missouri State at Montana 10 p.m. Montana State at Utah Tech Sun, Sep 1 7:30 p.m. Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic: No. 23 USC vs. No. 13 LSU

-30-

Media Contacts:

ESPN+: Olivia Coryell ([email protected])

CFB on ESPN: Amanda Brooks ([email protected])