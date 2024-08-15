ESPN Unveils Women’s College Volleyball Programming Lineup – Most Extensive on Record
- First regular season match on ABC features Nebraska and Louisville (Sept. 22)
- 2024’s linear lineup is the most expansive on record
- ESPN+ showcases more than 2,450 matches over the course of the fall
College volleyball is back and ESPN platforms are serving up the best matches, storylines and players all fall long, beginning with the AVCA First Serve Showcase on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
ESPN continues to be the industry leader in women’s sports coverage, with more than 2,600 women’s college volleyball matches slated for ESPN platforms this fall – the highest total in ESPN history. Games featuring 13 of the top 15 from the final 2023 season rankings are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and thousands more hours streaming live on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.
The season kickstarts with the aforementioned AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 27, with four perennial powerhouses taking the court. 2023 National Runner-Up Nebraska takes on Kentucky at 7 p.m., followed by Wisconsin vs. host Louisville – with both matches airing on ESPN2.
The AVCA First Serve Showcase is the second time in two days that the Cornhuskers will be highlighted on ESPN platforms, as the event takes place just days after the E:60 No Place Like Nebraska debuts on ESPN and ESPN+ (Aug. 25, 5 p.m.). The 60-minute documentary is the story of the 2023 Cornhuskers as they attempt to build upon their legacy – not only with record-breaking crowds, but with a hunt for the ultimate goals: the national championship title.
Texas – two-time reigning national champion – begins its journey to defend their title on SEC Network on Sept. 5 against Indiana (9 p.m.). The Longhorns, who were picked to finish atop the SEC in their first season as members, are showcased 11 times across ESPN platforms this fall.
Louisville and Nebraska will continue to make national waves when the two square off on ABC in the first regular season match to air on ABC (Sept. 22, 12:30 p.m.).
2023 National Semifinalist Pittsburgh is slated for five featured appearances this fall, including a must-see matchup with new conference foe Stanford on Oct. 20 (ESPN, 3 p.m.).
The Longhorns lead a loaded lineup with 19 of the 25 teams from the final AVCA poll of the 2023 season showcased on ESPN linear platforms this fall, including: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 5 Stanford, No. 6 Louisville, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 11 Washington State, No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Georgia Tech, No. 15 Creighton, No. 16 Arizona State, No. 17 Kansas, No. 19 Florida, No. 21 Houston, No. 23 Baylor, No. 25 Florida State.
The 2024 season will conclude with ESPN platforms again showcasing the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament in its entirety. The national semifinals begin Thursday, Dec. 19 on ESPN, with the first semifinal airing at 7 p.m. and the second semifinal starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Then for the second straight year, the national championship will broadcast live on ABC from the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday, Dec. 22.
2024 NCAA VOLLEYBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Tue, Aug 27
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky vs. Nebraska
|ESPN2
|Tue, Aug 27
|9:30 p.m.
|Wisconsin at Louisville
|ESPN2
|Fri, Aug 30
|6 p.m.
|Penn State at Tennessee
|ESPNU
|Sun, Sep 1
|3 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida State
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 1
|4 p.m.
|Tennessee at Louisville
|ESPN2
|Tue, Sep 3
|8 p.m.
|Nebraska at SMU
|ACC Network
|Thu, Sep 5
|7 p.m.
|UCLA at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Thu, Sep 5
|9 p.m.
|Indiana at Texas
|SEC Network
|Fri, Sep 6
|7 p.m.
|Penn State at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 8
|4 p.m.
|Ohio State at Florida
|ESPN2
|Wed, Sep 11
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Georgia Tech
|ESPN2
|Wed, Sep 11
|9 p.m.
|Houston at Texas
|ESPN2
|Sun, Sep 15
|1 p.m.
|Creighton at Louisville
|ESPN
|Sun, Sep 15
|3 p.m.
|Texas at Stanford
|ESPN
|Tue, Sep 17
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Florida
|ESPN2
|Wed, Sep 18
|7 p.m.
|Penn State at Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 18
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Kentucky
|ESPN
|Wed, Sep 18
|9 p.m.
|Texas at Baylor
|ESPN
|Sun, Sep 22
|12:30 p.m.
|Nebraska at Louisville
|ABC
|Sun, Sep 22
|3 p.m.
|Buffalo at Florida
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 22
|5 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Kansas State
|ESPNU
|Wed, Sep 25
|7 p.m.
|UCF at Kansas
|ESPNU
|Wed, Sep 25
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Florida State
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 25
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Wed, Sep 25
|9 p.m.
|Arizona State at TCU
|ESPNU
|Wed, Sep 25
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Fri, Sep 27
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Fri, Sep 27
|9 p.m.
|Kentucky at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 29
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 29
|1 p.m.
|Kentucky at Florida
|ESPN
|Sun, Sep 29
|3 p.m.
|Stanford at Louisville
|ESPN
|Sun, Sep 29
|3 p.m.
|Texas at LSU
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 29
|1:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 29
|5 p.m.
|Alabama at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 2
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sat, Oct 5
|10:30 p.m.
|Hawai’i at Long Beach State
|ESPNU
|Sun, Oct 6
|1 p.m.
|Texas at Florida
|ESPN
|Sun, Oct 6
|1 p.m.
|Missouri at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 6
|1:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Louisville
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 6
|3 p.m.
|Georgia at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 6
|3 p.m.
|Baylor at TCU
|ESPN2
|Sun, Oct 6
|4 p.m.
|Pepperdine at Washington St
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 9
|7 p.m.
|SMU at Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 13
|1 p.m.
|Texas at Kentucky
|ESPN
|Sun, Oct 13
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 13
|3 p.m.
|Auburn at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 13
|3:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 16
|7 p.m.
|Stanford at SMU
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 16
|10 p.m.
|Houston at Arizona State
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 18
|9 p.m.
|Florida at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 20
|1 p.m.
|Oklahoma at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 20
|1 p.m.
|Florida at LSU
|ESPN2
|Sun, Oct 20
|3 p.m.
|Stanford at Pittsburgh
|ESPN
|Sun, Oct 20
|3 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 20
|4 p.m.
|Duke at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 23
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 23
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 23
|8 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Texas
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 25
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee at Florida
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 27
|1 p.m.
|Kansas State at Iowa State
|ESPNU
|Sun, Oct 27
|1:30 p.m.
|NC State at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 30
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Louisville
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 30
|8 p.m.
|Florida at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 1
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Texas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 3
|Noon
|Boston College at NC State
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 3
|1 p.m.
|Stanford at Florida State
|ESPN
|Sun, Nov 3
|2 p.m.
|SMU at Virginia
|ACC Network
|Wed, Nov 6
|8 p.m.
|Georgia at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 10
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Miami
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 10
|1 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Tennessee
|ESPN
|Sun, Nov 10
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 10
|6:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 13
|8 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 17
|Noon
|Syracuse at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 17
|1 p.m.
|Texas at Alabama
|ESPN
|Sun, Nov 17
|1 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 17
|3 p.m.
|Arkansas at LSU
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 20
|8 p.m.
|Florida at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 24
|Noon
|Stanford at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 24
|2 p.m.
|California at Duke
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 24
|2 p.m.
|South Carolina at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 24
|4 p.m.
|Arkansas at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 24
|6 p.m.
|Auburn at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 24
|TBD
|MEAC Championship
|TBD
|Sun, Nov 24
|TBD
|SWAC Championship
|TBD
|Wed, Nov 27
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee at Texas
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 27
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Louisville
|ACC Network