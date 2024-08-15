ESPN Unveils Women’s College Volleyball Programming Lineup – Most Extensive on Record

First regular season match on ABC features Nebraska and Louisville (Sept. 22)

2024’s linear lineup is the most expansive on record

ESPN+ showcases more than 2,450 matches over the course of the fall

College volleyball is back and ESPN platforms are serving up the best matches, storylines and players all fall long, beginning with the AVCA First Serve Showcase on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

ESPN continues to be the industry leader in women’s sports coverage, with more than 2,600 women’s college volleyball matches slated for ESPN platforms this fall – the highest total in ESPN history. Games featuring 13 of the top 15 from the final 2023 season rankings are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and thousands more hours streaming live on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.

The season kickstarts with the aforementioned AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 27, with four perennial powerhouses taking the court. 2023 National Runner-Up Nebraska takes on Kentucky at 7 p.m., followed by Wisconsin vs. host Louisville – with both matches airing on ESPN2.

The AVCA First Serve Showcase is the second time in two days that the Cornhuskers will be highlighted on ESPN platforms, as the event takes place just days after the E:60 No Place Like Nebraska debuts on ESPN and ESPN+ (Aug. 25, 5 p.m.). The 60-minute documentary is the story of the 2023 Cornhuskers as they attempt to build upon their legacy – not only with record-breaking crowds, but with a hunt for the ultimate goals: the national championship title.

Texas – two-time reigning national champion – begins its journey to defend their title on SEC Network on Sept. 5 against Indiana (9 p.m.). The Longhorns, who were picked to finish atop the SEC in their first season as members, are showcased 11 times across ESPN platforms this fall.

Louisville and Nebraska will continue to make national waves when the two square off on ABC in the first regular season match to air on ABC (Sept. 22, 12:30 p.m.).

2023 National Semifinalist Pittsburgh is slated for five featured appearances this fall, including a must-see matchup with new conference foe Stanford on Oct. 20 (ESPN, 3 p.m.).

The Longhorns lead a loaded lineup with 19 of the 25 teams from the final AVCA poll of the 2023 season showcased on ESPN linear platforms this fall, including: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 5 Stanford, No. 6 Louisville, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 11 Washington State, No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Georgia Tech, No. 15 Creighton, No. 16 Arizona State, No. 17 Kansas, No. 19 Florida, No. 21 Houston, No. 23 Baylor, No. 25 Florida State.

The 2024 season will conclude with ESPN platforms again showcasing the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament in its entirety. The national semifinals begin Thursday, Dec. 19 on ESPN, with the first semifinal airing at 7 p.m. and the second semifinal starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Then for the second straight year, the national championship will broadcast live on ABC from the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

2024 NCAA VOLLEYBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS