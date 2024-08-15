ESPN Unveils Women’s College Volleyball Programming Lineup – Most Extensive on Record

Volleyball

ESPN Unveils Women’s College Volleyball Programming Lineup – Most Extensive on Record

Photo of Katie Callahan Katie Callahan20 hours ago

  • First regular season match on ABC features Nebraska and Louisville (Sept. 22)
  • 2024’s linear lineup is the most expansive on record
  • ESPN+ showcases more than 2,450 matches over the course of the fall

College volleyball is back and ESPN platforms are serving up the best matches, storylines and players all fall long, beginning with the AVCA First Serve Showcase on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

ESPN continues to be the industry leader in women’s sports coverage, with more than 2,600 women’s college volleyball matches slated for ESPN platforms this fall – the highest total in ESPN history. Games featuring 13 of the top 15 from the final 2023 season rankings are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and thousands more hours streaming live on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.

The season kickstarts with the aforementioned AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 27, with four perennial powerhouses taking the court. 2023 National Runner-Up Nebraska takes on Kentucky at 7 p.m., followed by Wisconsin vs. host Louisville – with both matches airing on ESPN2.

The AVCA First Serve Showcase is the second time in two days that the Cornhuskers will be highlighted on ESPN platforms, as the event takes place just days after the E:60 No Place Like Nebraska debuts on ESPN and ESPN+ (Aug. 25, 5 p.m.). The 60-minute documentary is the story of the 2023 Cornhuskers as they attempt to build upon their legacy – not only with record-breaking crowds, but with a hunt for the ultimate goals: the national championship title.

Texas – two-time reigning national champion – begins its journey to defend their title on SEC Network on Sept. 5 against Indiana (9 p.m.). The Longhorns, who were picked to finish atop the SEC in their first season as members, are showcased 11 times across ESPN platforms this fall.

Louisville and Nebraska will continue to make national waves when the two square off on ABC in the first regular season match to air on ABC (Sept. 22, 12:30 p.m.).

2023 National Semifinalist Pittsburgh is slated for five featured appearances this fall, including a must-see matchup with new conference foe Stanford on Oct. 20 (ESPN, 3 p.m.).

The Longhorns lead a loaded lineup with 19 of the 25 teams from the final AVCA poll of the 2023 season showcased on ESPN linear platforms this fall, including: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 5 Stanford, No. 6 Louisville, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 11 Washington State, No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Georgia Tech, No. 15 Creighton, No. 16 Arizona State, No. 17 Kansas, No. 19 Florida, No. 21 Houston, No. 23 Baylor, No. 25 Florida State.

The 2024 season will conclude with ESPN platforms again showcasing the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament in its entirety. The national semifinals begin Thursday, Dec. 19 on ESPN, with the first semifinal airing at 7 p.m. and the second semifinal starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Then for the second straight year, the national championship will broadcast live on ABC from the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

2024 NCAA VOLLEYBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Tue, Aug 27 7 p.m. Kentucky vs. Nebraska ESPN2
Tue, Aug 27 9:30 p.m. Wisconsin at Louisville ESPN2
Fri, Aug 30 6 p.m. Penn State at Tennessee ESPNU
Sun, Sep 1 3 p.m. Georgia at Florida State ACC Network
Sun, Sep 1 4 p.m. Tennessee at Louisville ESPN2
Tue, Sep 3 8 p.m. Nebraska at SMU ACC Network
Thu, Sep 5 7 p.m. UCLA at Tennessee SEC Network
Thu, Sep 5 9 p.m. Indiana at Texas SEC Network
Fri, Sep 6 7 p.m. Penn State at Kentucky SEC Network
Sun, Sep 8 4 p.m. Ohio State at Florida ESPN2
Wed, Sep 11 7 p.m. Florida at Georgia Tech ESPN2
Wed, Sep 11 9 p.m. Houston at Texas ESPN2
Sun, Sep 15 1 p.m. Creighton at Louisville ESPN
Sun, Sep 15 3 p.m. Texas at Stanford ESPN
Tue, Sep 17 7 p.m. Florida State at Florida ESPN2
Wed, Sep 18 7 p.m. Penn State at Pittsburgh ACC Network
Wed, Sep 18 7 p.m. Louisville at Kentucky ESPN
Wed, Sep 18 9 p.m. Texas at Baylor ESPN
Sun, Sep 22 12:30 p.m. Nebraska at Louisville ABC
Sun, Sep 22 3 p.m. Buffalo at Florida SEC Network
Sun, Sep 22 5 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas State ESPNU
Wed, Sep 25 7 p.m. UCF at Kansas ESPNU
Wed, Sep 25 7 p.m. Miami at Florida State ACC Network
Wed, Sep 25 7 p.m. Alabama at Tennessee SEC Network
Wed, Sep 25 9 p.m. Arizona State at TCU ESPNU
Wed, Sep 25 9 p.m. Georgia at Arkansas SEC Network
Fri, Sep 27 7 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina SEC Network
Fri, Sep 27 9 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn SEC Network
Sun, Sep 29 1 p.m. Ole Miss at Arkansas SEC Network
Sun, Sep 29 1 p.m. Kentucky at Florida ESPN
Sun, Sep 29 3 p.m. Stanford at Louisville ESPN
Sun, Sep 29 3 p.m. Texas at LSU SEC Network
Sun, Sep 29 1:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech ACC Network
Sun, Sep 29 5 p.m. Alabama at Auburn SEC Network
Wed, Oct 2 8 p.m. Oklahoma at Kentucky SEC Network
Sat, Oct 5 10:30 p.m. Hawai’i at Long Beach State ESPNU
Sun, Oct 6 1 p.m. Texas at Florida ESPN
Sun, Oct 6 1 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky SEC Network
Sun, Oct 6 1:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Louisville ACC Network
Sun, Oct 6 3 p.m. Georgia at Alabama SEC Network
Sun, Oct 6 3 p.m. Baylor at TCU ESPN2
Sun, Oct 6 4 p.m. Pepperdine at Washington St ESPNU
Wed, Oct 9 7 p.m. SMU at Pittsburgh ACC Network
Sun, Oct 13 1 p.m. Texas at Kentucky ESPN
Sun, Oct 13 1 p.m. Ole Miss at Georgia SEC Network
Sun, Oct 13 3 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State SEC Network
Sun, Oct 13 3:30 p.m. North Carolina at Wake Forest ACC Network
Wed, Oct 16 7 p.m. Stanford at SMU ACC Network
Wed, Oct 16 10 p.m. Houston at Arizona State ESPNU
Fri, Oct 18 9 p.m. Florida at Texas A&M SEC Network
Sun, Oct 20 1 p.m. Oklahoma at South Carolina SEC Network
Sun, Oct 20 1 p.m. Florida at LSU ESPN2
Sun, Oct 20 3 p.m. Stanford at Pittsburgh ESPN
Sun, Oct 20 3 p.m. Mississippi State at Missouri SEC Network
Sun, Oct 20 4 p.m. Duke at Virginia Tech ACC Network
Wed, Oct 23 7 p.m. Virginia at Syracuse ACC Network
Wed, Oct 23 8 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network
Wed, Oct 23 8 p.m. Texas A&M at Texas ESPNU
Fri, Oct 25 7 p.m. Tennessee at Florida SEC Network
Sun, Oct 27 1 p.m. Kansas State at Iowa State ESPNU
Sun, Oct 27 1:30 p.m. NC State at Clemson ACC Network
Wed, Oct 30 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville ACC Network
Wed, Oct 30 8 p.m. Florida at Arkansas SEC Network
Fri, Nov 1 9 p.m. Missouri at Texas SEC Network
Sun, Nov 3 Noon Boston College at NC State ACC Network
Sun, Nov 3 1 p.m. Stanford at Florida State ESPN
Sun, Nov 3 2 p.m. SMU at Virginia ACC Network
Wed, Nov 6 8 p.m. Georgia at Missouri SEC Network
Sun, Nov 10 Noon Wake Forest at Miami ACC Network
Sun, Nov 10 1 p.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPN
Sun, Nov 10 4:30 p.m. LSU at Kentucky SEC Network
Sun, Nov 10 6:30 p.m. South Carolina at Missouri SEC Network
Wed, Nov 13 8 p.m. Texas A&M at Oklahoma SEC Network
Sun, Nov 17 Noon Syracuse at Clemson ACC Network
Sun, Nov 17 1 p.m. Texas at Alabama ESPN
Sun, Nov 17 1 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss SEC Network
Sun, Nov 17 3 p.m. Arkansas at LSU SEC Network
Wed, Nov 20 8 p.m. Florida at Auburn SEC Network
Sun, Nov 24 Noon Stanford at North Carolina ACC Network
Sun, Nov 24 2 p.m. California at Duke ACC Network
Sun, Nov 24 2 p.m. South Carolina at Tennessee SEC Network
Sun, Nov 24 4 p.m. Arkansas at Kentucky SEC Network
Sun, Nov 24 6 p.m. Auburn at Oklahoma SEC Network
Sun, Nov 24 TBD MEAC Championship TBD
Sun, Nov 24 TBD SWAC Championship TBD
Wed, Nov 27 8 p.m. Tennessee at Texas SEC Network
Wed, Nov 27 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Louisville ACC Network
Tags
Photo of Katie Callahan Katie Callahan20 hours ago
Photo of Katie Callahan

Katie Callahan

Back to top button