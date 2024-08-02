ESPN Welcomes Veteran Head Coach Steve Addazio as College Football Analyst

ESPN has hired Steve Addazio as a college football analyst who will call games across ESPN platforms. With an accomplished resume and more than three decades of coaching experience at nationally recognized programs, Addazio brings a wealth of knowledge and impactful insight to ESPN’s coverage.

“We are excited to welcome Steve Addazio to our talented roster of analysts,” said Amanda Gifford, ESPN vice president of production. “Steve’s vast experience and enthusiasm for college football make him a perfect fit for our coverage and we look forward to having him join us in the booth this fall.”

Addazio’s extensive career includes head coaching tenures at Boston College, Temple and Colorado State, as well as assistant and associate head coaching stints at Syracuse, Indiana, Notre Dame, Florida – where he was a two-time BCS National Champion – and most recently, Texas A&M.

Addazio shared: “I’m honored to join ESPN and share my love for college football with viewers across the country. I’m eager to utilize my coaching experience in a new way and bring my perspective and passion to the commentary booth.”

Addazio will debut in Week 1 of ESPN’s expansive college football coverage alongside play-by-play commentator Clay Matvick. A full announcement regarding ESPN’s college football commentary teams will be made in early August.