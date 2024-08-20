ESPN’s Exclusive First Ball to Last Ball Coverage of the 2024 US Open August 26 – September 8

Men’s Championship on ABC for the first time ever

Special Prime Time Dual Network Coverage on ESPN and ESPN2 August 26 and 28

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Location Monday, August 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Middle Sunday Coverage on ABC Returns September 1

All 16 Courts Streaming Live on the ESPN App

ESPN’s US Open Promotional Spot Kaleidoscope from Alicia Keys

ESPN platforms will present exclusive coverage of the US Open for the 10th consecutive year beginning Monday, August 26, at noon ET on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App beginning at 11 a.m. ET until end of play. Special prime time week one coverage will air on dual networks, ESPN and ESPN2, Monday and Wednesday. A 60-minute SportsCenter at the US Open preview show will air on ESPN2 Sunday, August 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

More than 260 hours of coverage will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, with over 550 main draw matches on the ESPN App.

ABC will air the US Open both Sundays: the Middle Sunday Round of 16 on September 1 and – for the first time – the Men’s Championship on September 8. ESPN Deportes will present 92 hours of play in Spanish, including the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Championships.

Daily marathon coverage from all courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Women’s Singles Championship on Saturday, September 7, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes and the Men’s Singles Championship on Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special airs on ABC at 1 p.m. ET. The three Doubles Championships will air on Thursday, September 5 (3 p.m. ET on ESPN2), Friday, September 6 (12 p.m. ET on ESPN2) and Saturday, September 7 (12 p.m. ET on ESPN3).

The ESPN App will be the all-in-one streaming home for the US Open. Within the ESPN App:

ESPN+ and ESPN3 will combine to live stream all courts from first ball-to-last ball each day

ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers on August 19 and will continue with all-day coverage in English and Spanish throughout the tournament, highlighted by the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Finals

On the ESPN App for Apple TV and Xbox, ESPN has added expanded, One-Click Multicast functionality. The new feature automatically curates the top live events into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to select watching up to four simultaneous live court feeds of the US Open

ESPN+ is also the home for on-demand viewing of replays here

More TV and Digital Coverage

SportsCenter on location: Sunday, August 25 at 1 p.m. ET Monday, August 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt returns from its summer break to kick off its 10th year with a special live edition on location at the US Open



News and information : ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com

ESPN and its affiliated networks around the globe:

Television: Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese), Caribbean (English) and Canada (English & French)

The USTA, ESPN Marketing, and ESPN Production are embarking on a first-of-its-kind, collaborative music partnership, anchored in a custom drumming remix of the single Kaleidoscope from Alicia Keys’ 13-time Tony nominated musical Hell’s Kitchen. The remix will be featured in ESPN Marketing’s campaign, the US Open Manifesto Video and on ESPN throughout the tournament. The ESPN campaign and US Open Manifesto are voiced by Hell’s Kitchen actress Kecia Lewis-Evans.

The ESPN Tennis Team

ESPN will also welcome guest commentator and tennis legend Nick Kyrgios on his third ESPN on-air assignment this year (Australian Open, Wimbledon) and first US Open.



New to the tennis team is reporter Kris Budden who, alongside Chris Fowler and Mike Monaco, will split her time between college football and tennis duties.

2024 US Open on ESPN (All Times ET)

Date Time Platform(s) Event Tue Aug 20 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 Qualifying First Round presented by Chase 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying First Round (14 courts) 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ESPN+ Fan Week: US Open Mixed Madness Wed Aug 21 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 Qualifying Second Round presented by Chase 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Second Round (14 courts) 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Fan Week: Stars of the Open Thu Aug 22 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 Qualifying Third Round presented by Chase 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Third Round (12 courts) Sun Aug 25 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN2 SportsCenter at the US Open Mon Aug 26 – Thu Sept 5 11 a.m. – end of play ESPN+, ESPN3 All courts streaming live Fri Sep 6-Sun Sep 8 Noon – end of play Mon Aug 26 11 a.m. – 3:25 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN Day 1: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (First Round) 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 ESPN Deportes First Round 11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt Tue Aug 27 11 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN Day 2: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (First Round) 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round ESPN Deportes First Round Wed Aug 28 11 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN Day 3: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Second Round) 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium) Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round ESPN Deportes Second Round Thu Aug 29 11 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN Day 4: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Second Round) 6 p.m.– 7 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round ESPN Deportes Second Round Fri Aug 30 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN Day 5: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Third Round) 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round ESPN Deportes Third Round Sat Aug 31 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN2 Day 6: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Third Round) 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round Sun Sept 1 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Day 7: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver ( Round of 16 ) 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN2 Day 7: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver ( Round of 16 ) 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 Mon Sept 2 Noon – 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN Day 8: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver ( Round of 16 ) 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 Tue Sept 3 Noon – 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN Day 9: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver ( Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals) 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Wed Sept 4 Noon – 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN Day 10: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver ( Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals) 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Quarterfinals Thu Sept 5 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN2 Mixed Doubles Final 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Women’s Semifinals ESPN Deportes Fri Sept 6 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN2 Women’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinal #1 ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinal #2 ESPN Deportes Sat Sept 7 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN3 Men’s Doubles Championship 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN Women’s Championship presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Women’s Championship Sun Sept 8 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ABC US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Men’s Championship presented by Cadillac 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Men’s Championship 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

