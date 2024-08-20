ESPN’s Exclusive First Ball to Last Ball Coverage of the 2024 US Open August 26 – September 8

Tennis

ESPN’s Exclusive First Ball to Last Ball Coverage of the 2024 US Open August 26 – September 8

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno3 seconds ago

Men’s Championship on ABC for the first time ever 

Special Prime Time Dual Network Coverage on ESPN and ESPN2 August 26 and 28  

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Location Monday, August 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 

Middle Sunday Coverage on ABC Returns September 1 

All 16 Courts Streaming Live on the ESPN App 

ESPN’s US Open Promotional Spot  Kaleidoscope from Alicia Keys 

ESPN platforms will present exclusive coverage of the US Open for the 10th consecutive year beginning Monday, August 26, at noon ET on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App beginning at 11 a.m. ET until end of play.  Special prime time week one coverage will air on dual networks, ESPN and ESPN2, Monday and Wednesday. A 60-minute SportsCenter at the US Open preview show will air on ESPN2 Sunday, August 25 at 1 p.m. ET. 

More than 260 hours of coverage will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, with over 550 main draw matches on the ESPN App. 

ABC will air the US Open both Sundays: the Middle Sunday Round of 16 on September 1 and – for the first time – the Men’s Championship on September 8.  ESPN Deportes will present 92 hours of play in Spanish, including the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Championships. 

Daily marathon coverage from all courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Women’s Singles Championship on Saturday, September 7, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes and the Men’s Singles Championship on Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.  The US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special airs on ABC at 1 p.m. ET.  The three Doubles Championships will air on Thursday, September 5 (3 p.m. ET on ESPN2), Friday, September 6 (12 p.m. ET on ESPN2) and Saturday, September 7 (12 p.m. ET on ESPN3). 

The ESPN App will be the all-in-one streaming home for the US Open.  Within the ESPN App: 

  • ESPN+ and ESPN3 will combine to live stream all courts from first ball-to-last ball each day
  • ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers on August 19 and will continue with all-day coverage in English and Spanish throughout the tournament, highlighted by the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Finals
  • On the ESPN App for Apple TV and Xbox, ESPN has added expanded, One-Click Multicast functionality. The new feature automatically curates the top live events into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to select watching up to four simultaneous live court feeds of the US Open
  •  ESPN+ is also the home for on-demand viewing of replays here 

More TV and Digital Coverage  

  • SportsCenter on location: 
    • Sunday, August 25 at 1 p.m. ET
    • Monday, August 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt returns from its summer break to kick off its 10th year with a special live edition on location at the US Open
  • News and information: ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com 
  • ESPN and its affiliated networks around the globe: 
  • Television: Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese), Caribbean (English) and Canada (English & French)  
  • Spanish, Portuguese, English and French in Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada

ESPN’s US Open Promotional Spot Kaleidoscope from Alicia Keys
The USTA, ESPN Marketing, and ESPN Production are embarking on a first-of-its-kind, collaborative music partnership, anchored in a custom drumming remix of the single Kaleidoscope from Alicia Keys’ 13-time Tony nominated musical Hell’s Kitchen. The remix will be featured in ESPN Marketing’s campaign, the US Open Manifesto Video and on ESPN throughout the tournament.  The ESPN campaign and US Open Manifesto are voiced by Hell’s Kitchen actress Kecia Lewis-Evans. 

The ESPN Tennis Team 

ESPN will also welcome guest commentator and tennis legend Nick Kyrgios on his third ESPN on-air assignment this year (Australian Open, Wimbledon) and first US Open. 

New to the tennis team is reporter Kris Budden who, alongside Chris Fowler and Mike Monaco, will split her time between college football and tennis duties.  

2024 US Open on ESPN (All Times ET)  

Date  Time   Platform(s)  Event 
Tue Aug 20  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.  ESPN2  Qualifying First Round presented by Chase 
1 p.m. – 5 p.m.  ESPNEWS 
11 a.m. – 9 p.m.  ESPN+  Qualifying First Round (14 courts) 
7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.  ESPN+  Fan Week: US Open Mixed Madness  
Wed Aug 21  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.  ESPN2  Qualifying Second Round presented by Chase 
1 p.m. – 5 p.m.  ESPNEWS 
11 a.m. – 9 p.m.  ESPN+  Qualifying Second Round (14 courts) 
7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.  ESPN2, ESPN Deportes  Fan Week: Stars of the Open  
Thu Aug 22  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.  ESPN2  Qualifying Third Round presented by Chase 
1 p.m. – 5 p.m.  ESPNEWS 
11 a.m. – 9 p.m.  ESPN+  Qualifying Third Round (12 courts) 
Sun Aug 25  1 p.m. – 2 p.m.  ESPN2  SportsCenter at the US Open 
Mon Aug 26 – Thu Sept 5  11 a.m. – end of play  ESPN+, ESPN3  All courts streaming live 
Fri Sep 6-Sun Sep 8  Noon – end of play 
Mon Aug 26  11 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  First Round 
Noon – 7 p.m.  ESPN  Day 1: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (First Round) 
7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN2 
ESPN Deportes  First Round 
11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.  ESPN  SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt 
Tue Aug 27  11 a.m. – 12:55 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  First Round 
Noon – 7 p.m.  ESPN   Day 2: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (First Round) 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN  

 

 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round 
ESPN Deportes  First Round 
Wed Aug 28  11 a.m. – 12:55 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Second Round 
Noon – 7 p.m.  ESPN  Day 3: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Second Round) 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN 

 (Arthur Ashe Stadium) 

ESPN2 

 (Louis Armstrong Stadium) 

 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round 
ESPN Deportes  Second Round 
Thu Aug 29  11 a.m. – 12:55 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Second Round 
Noon – 6 p.m.  ESPN  Day 4: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Second Round) 
6 p.m.– 7 p.m.  ESPN2 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM –  

Second Round 
ESPN Deportes  Second Round 
Fri Aug 30  11 a.m. – 5 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Third Round 
Noon – 6 p.m.  ESPN  Day 5: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Third Round) 
6 p.m. – 7 p.m.  ESPN2 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round 
ESPN Deportes  Third Round 
Sat Aug 31  11 a.m. – 7 p.m.  ESPN2  Day 6: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Third Round) 
5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Third Round 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round 
Sun Sept 1  11 a.m. – 3 p.m.  ESPN  Day 7: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Round of 16) 
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.  ABC 
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Round of 16 
6 p.m. – 7 p.m.  ESPN2  Day 7: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Round of 16) 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 
Mon Sept 2  Noon – 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Round of 16 
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.  ESPN   Day 8: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Round of 16) 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 
Tue Sept 3  Noon – 5 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 
Noon – 6 p.m.  ESPN  Day 9: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals)  
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 
ESPN Deportes  Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 
Wed Sept 4  Noon – 5 p.m.   ESPN Deportes  Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 
Noon – 6 p.m.  ESPN 

 

 Day 10: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver (Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals) 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Quarterfinals 
ESPN Deportes  Quarterfinals 
Thu Sept 5  3 p.m. – 5 p.m.  ESPN2  Mixed Doubles Final 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN  Women’s Semifinals 
ESPN Deportes 
Fri Sept 6  Noon – 2 p.m.  ESPN2  Women’s Doubles Championship 
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.  ESPN  Men’s Semifinal #1 
ESPN Deportes 
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.  ESPN  Men’s Semifinal #2  
ESPN Deportes 
Sat Sept 7  Noon – 2 p.m.  ESPN3  Men’s Doubles Championship 
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.  ESPN  Women’s Championship  

presented by Cadillac 
3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Women’s Championship Preview Special 
4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.  Women’s Championship 
Sun Sept 8  1 p.m. – 2 p.m.   ABC  US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 
2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. 
Men’s Championship presented by Cadillac 
1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.  Men’s Championship 
8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.  ESPN2  Men’s Championship (Encore) 

 

-30- 

About ESPN 

About ESPN+  

Tags
Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno3 seconds ago
Photo of Christine Calcagno

Christine Calcagno

Back to top button