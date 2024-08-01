ESPN’s First Take Live from Chicago during the 2024 NABJ Convention

ESPN’s weekday morning studio debate show First Take featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim are headed to Chicago for a live taping on Friday, Aug. 2, at the 2024 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention. The show will be inside the Grand Ballroom at the Hilton Chicago from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver D.J. Moore will be joining the show in addition to Chicago native and hip-hop superstar Chance the Rapper.

It is a first-come, first-seated event with doors opening at 6:30 a.m. CT and closing promptly at 8 a.m. CT. Guests must have a NABJ Convention badge to attend and should plan on staying for the entire show.

First Take had 23 consecutive months of year-over-year growth, with five of the show’s top 10 months airing within this timespan. Additionally, six of the show’s top 10 episodes of all time aired during this stretch.

For more information on the NABJ Convention, see here.