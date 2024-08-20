ESPN’s Most-Watched MLB Little League Classic Event Ever

The Detroit Tigers thrilling extra innings victory over the New York Yankees on August 18 averaged 2,169,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, making it the most-watched MLB Little League Classic ever, according to Nielsen. Viewership was up 39 percent from last year and peaked with 2,369,000 viewers at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The 2024 MLB Little League Classic Presented by New York Life was played on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One. Coverage included the traditional broadcast on ESPN and the KidsCast alternate presentation on ESPN2. The game emanates from Williamsport, Pa. – home of the Little League Baseball World Series.

As previously announced, the 2025 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball will feature the New York Mets vs. the Seattle Mariners on August 17, at 7 p.m.

On deck: the Baltimore Orioles host the Houston Astros on the August 25 edition of Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. In addition, ESPN’s 2024 Little League Baseball World Series coverage continues throughout the week with the Championship Game preceding the Astros vs. Orioles game on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC.

