ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown Set for Show’s 40th Season

Host Mike Greenberg Joins Returning Analysts Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, and Alex Smith, along with Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter

Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberley A. Martin, Sal Paolantonio, and Lindsey Thiry will Report Onsite at the Week’s Biggest Games; Sports Betting analyst Erin Dolan In-Studio

Pregame Show Began in 1985 as NFL GameDay

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown will embark on its 40th season on Sunday, Sept. 8, beginning a more than five-month campaign that concludes on Super Bowl Sunday in New Orleans (February 9). The now three-hour pregame show debuted during the 1985 NFL season, originally named NFL GameDay, and has provided fans pregame news, analysis, and strategic breakdowns for each of the previous 39 seasons.

Host Mike Greenberg will join the returning analysts – Super Bowl Champions Tedy Bruschi and Rex Ryan, Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith. ESPN’s senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter will provide all the latest news and information, while Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberley A. Martin, Sal Paolantonio, and Lindsey Thiry will be the regular reporters at the week’s biggest games. Storytelling will remain prominent, with compelling features among the weekly highlights. Sports Betting analyst Erin Dolan also returns.

The show will continue to air 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET and originate from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn.

With the show’s season debut, Greenberg becomes the fourth host of the program and further builds his existing NFL portfolio, which includes ESPN’s NFL Draft. He has hosted the network’s Thursday and Friday night coverage since 2021.