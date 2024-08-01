Exclusively on ESPN+: Live Coverage of Western Amateur Golf Championship

ESPN+ will stream more than 12 hours of live, exclusive coverage of the 122nd Western Amateur beginning tomorrow, Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. ET.

Video: Western Amateur on ESPN+

Starting with the Sweet 16 round of match play, coverage from Moraine Country Club, in Dayton, Ohio, will continue through the championship match on Saturday, August 3.

Friday, August 2

Sweet 16 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal | 3 to 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 3

Semifinals | 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET

Championship Match | 1 p.m. ET

ESPN+ coverage of the Western Amateur, golf’s third-oldest amateur championship, will include player interviews, highlights and features about the history of the Western Golf Association, Western Amateur and Moraine Country Club.

About ESPN+

