First Take Announces HBCU Schedule for This Fall

ESPN’s signature morning debate show First Take with featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim today announced three live shows on-site at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) this fall.

The scheduled locations are Howard University on Sept. 20, Tennessee State University on Oct. 11, and Clark Atlanta University at Morehouse College on Nov. 8. All shows will air on Fridays.

Sept. 20 at Howard University (Washington, D.C.)

Howard University, one of the most famous HBCU programs in the country, will face Hampton University the following day in the fourth annual “Battle for the Real HU” game.

Oct. 11 at Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tenn.)

The First Take team will be joined by former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, who has been the Tennessee State head football coach since 2021.

Nov. 8 at Clark Atlanta at Morehouse College (Atlanta, Ga.)

Historic Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University make up one of the world’s oldest and largest associations of HBCUs. On this weekend, rivals Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta will face each other at B.T. Harvey Stadium in Atlanta.

First Take has a history of visiting HBCUs or in support of HBCU week since 2019. The show has traveled to Winston-Salem State University (2023) and home to alum, Smith; Savannah State University (2023) and home to alum, Shannon Sharpe; and to Florida A&M with comedian Kevin Hart and movie producer Will Packer (2021).

The show also celebrated HBCU Week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in 2022 and at 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. in 2019.

First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN.

