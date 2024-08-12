Headed to Williamsport: ESPN Platforms Begin Exclusive Coverage of 2024 Little League Baseball World Series, Presented by T-Mobile

Karl Ravech , Jessica Mendoza and Little League Hall of Excellence enshrinee Todd Frazie r to Call Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game, Presented by T-Mobile, with Julie Foudy Reporting

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2024 Little League Baseball World Series, Presented by T-Mobile begins, Wednesday, August 14, with eight hours of action starting at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will combine to broadcast all 38 games from historic Williamsport, Pa. from August 14-25, culminating with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on Sunday, August 25, at 3 p.m. on ABC.

The Little League Baseball World Series has been broadcasted on ABC since 1963, making it the network’s longest-running consecutive league partnership. The full schedule is in the grid below.

Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game Commentators

Little League Hall of Excellence enshrinee Todd Frazier will join Karl Ravech and Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza on the lead broadcast team. The trio, along with reporters Julie Foudy and Sebastian Salazar, will call the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game and United States Championship Game on ABC, along with other marquee games throughout the tournament.

Mike Monaco will also regularly call games in Williamsport with analysts Xavier Scruggs, National Baseball Hall of Fame writer Tim Kurkjian and reporter Sebastian Salazar. Sunday Night Baseball analyst Eduardo Pérez will also serve as game analyst during the Little League Baseball World Series.

2024 MLB Little League Classic Presented by New York Life on Sunday Night Baseball

The seventh annual MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball will take place at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on Sunday, August 18, as the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge take on the Detroit Tigers and Colt Keith. It marks the Yankees first appearance in the MLB Little League Classic.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, analyst Eduardo Pérez, fellow analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary for the MLB Little League Classic, Presented by New York Life on ESPN. Ravech, Perez and Cone will also call a Little League Baseball World Series Game on ESPN at 9 a.m., prior to the MLB Little League Classic. They’ll be joined by reporter Julie Foudy.

KidsCast

ESPN’s KidsCast, an alternate presentation featuring commentary from an all-youth broadcast team, will air on ESPN2 alongside the traditional MLB Little League Classic broadcast on ESPN. The team will include youth commentator Owen Heffron for his second year and Thomas Gamba from the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp. In addition, Pepper Persley will return for her third year as the KidsCast broadcast reporter.

The team will cover the New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers game from a youth perspective while spotlighting the full Williamsport, Pa. experience. KidsCast is in its fifth year as the alternate presentation for the MLB Little League Classic and made its debut in 2019.

The MLB Little League Classic, Presented By New York Life, on Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio with Mike Couzens and analyst Doug Glanville describing the action. Additionally, the event is available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes with the team of Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez and Guillermo Celis providing commentary.

Baseball Tonight will precede the MLB Little League Classic, Presented By New York Life, at 6 p.m. on ESPN with host Kevin Connors and reporter Jeff Passan and analyst Tim Kurkjian previewing the action.

Tigers Part of New ESPN E60 Debuting August 18

Baseball fans still discuss and debate the incredible story of Armando Galarraga’s near-perfect game while pitching for the Detroit Tigers on June 2, 2010. A new edition of ESPN E60 recounts the game and its controversial ending, including new interviews with key participants in the story, and examines whether baseball should officially recognize Galarraga’s bid for perfection. 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story debuts on Sunday, August 18, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+.

T-Mobile Home Run Derby Championship

The top baseball and softball sluggers from around the country will swing for the fences in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship, which airs live on ESPN, Thursday, August 22, at 5 p.m. The finalists competed in local and regional competitions across the nation to earn a place in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship.

2024 Little League Baseball World Series Broadcast Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform Wed, Aug. 14 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 1: Caribbean vs. Mexico Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 2: New England vs. West Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 3: Asia-Pacific vs. Canada Mike Monaco, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 4: Southeast vs. Midwest Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN Thu, Aug. 15 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 5: Japan vs. Puerto Rico Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 6: Metro vs. Mountain Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 7: Cuba vs. Europe-Africa Mike Monaco, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 8: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN Fri, Aug. 16 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 9: Latin America vs. Game 1 Winner Mike Monaco, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 10: Great Lakes vs. Game 2 Winner Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 11: Australia vs. Game 3 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 12: Northwest vs. Game 4 Winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN Sat, Aug. 17 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 13: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 5 Loser Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 14: Game 4 Loser vs. Game 6 Loser Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 15: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 7 Loser Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 16: Game 2 Loser vs. Game 8 Loser Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN2 Sun, Aug. 18 9 a.m. Little League World Series Game 17: Game 10 Loser vs. Game 14 Winner Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, David Cone, Julie Foudy ESPN 11 a.m. Little League World Series Game 18: Game 9 Loser vs. Game 13 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 19: Game 12 Loser vs. Game 16 Winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ABC 2 p.m. Little League World Series Game 20: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 15 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic Presented by New York Life: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, David Cone, Buster Olney ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Mon, Aug. 19 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 21: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 22: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 23: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner Mike Monaco, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 24: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN Tue, Aug. 20 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 25: Game 21 Loser vs. Game 19 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 26: Game 22 Loser vs. Game 20 Winner Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 27: Game 23 Loser vs. Game 17 Winner Mike Monaco, Eduardo Pérez, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 28: Game 24 Loser vs. Game 18 Winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN Wed, Aug. 21 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 29: Game 21 Winner vs. Game 23 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 30: Game 22 Winner vs. Game 24 Winner Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 31: Game 27 Winner vs. Game 25 Winner Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 32: Game 28 Winner vs. Game 26 Winner Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN Thu, Aug. 22 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 33: Game 29 Loser vs. Game 31 Winner Karl Ravech, Xavier Scruggs, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 34: Game 30 Loser vs. Game 32 Winner Karl Ravech, Xavier Scruggs, Julie Foudy ESPN Sat, Aug. 24 12:30 p.m. International Championship Game Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ABC 3:30 p.m. United States Championship Game Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy, Sebastian Salazar ABC Sun, Aug. 25 10 a.m. Consolation Game / Third Place Game Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN2 3 p.m. World Series Championship Game Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy, Sebastian Salazar ABC

All games are also available on the ESPN App.

