Most-Watched Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on ABC Since 2015: 3,535,000 Viewers on Average; Peaked at 5,496,000 Viewers

The 2024 Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game, which aired exclusively on ABC, was the most watched since 2015, according to Nielsen. The game broadcast averaged 3,535,000 viewers and was up 20 percent from last year. It peaked with 5,496,000 viewers at 6:15 p.m. ET.

In the game, Lake Mary, Florida defeated Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei in thrilling fashion to capture Florida’s first Little League Baseball World Series Championship.

Additionally, the Little League Baseball United States Championship Game, which also aired exclusively on ABC, averaged 3,016,000 viewers on Saturday, August 24. It was the most-watched U.S. Championship Game since 2015 and up 19 percent year over year. The broadcast peaked with 4,436,000 viewers at 6:15 p.m.

