New ESPN E60 Explores Ultra-Successful Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Program

No Place Like Nebraska Debuts Sunday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN; Extended Version Streaming Afterward on ESPN+

The University of Nebraska, a school once known only for its football program, has become a mecca for women’s volleyball. Under coach John Cook, anything less than winning a national championship is a shortcoming.

With unprecedented access to players and coaches, a new episode of ESPN E60 follows the Cornhuskers through the 2023 season as they attempt to build on their legacy, not only with record-breaking crowds but with a hunt for the ultimate goal of the national championship.

The one-hour No Place Like Nebraska debuts Sunday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN, with an extended version streaming afterward on ESPN+. The program will air again on ESPN2 at 12:30 a.m.

In August 2023, more than 92,000 fans packed Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium – not for a football game, but for a women’s college volleyball match. It was a scene that would make headlines across the globe and rewrite sports history, becoming the largest crowd ever to watch a women’s sporting event of any kind. For many, seeing the massive popularity of Nebraska volleyball came as a shock – but this was nothing new for the Cornhuskers.

With a newly established world record, five national championships, and one of the top recruiting classes in the country, the 2023 Cornhuskers attempt to navigate popularity and success coupled with pressure and expectations. Through a series of in-depth interviews with players, coaches, alumni and locals, E60 takes viewers behind the scenes on a raw and unfiltered journey as it follows Nebraska – a team with no seniors – all the way to the biggest of stages.

After the 2023 season concludes, the story continues, as star outside hitter Harper Murray spoke exclusively with E60 about navigating her mental health journey following an onslaught of social media hate after the national championship. And after turning down rampant offseason questions regarding Murray following a public array of off-the-court incidents, Cook sits down with E60 for a frank discussion.

In No Place Like Nebraska, viewers also hear from other members of Cook’s coaching staff in order to get a better understanding of the program, its history, and its culture; interviews include assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jaylen Reyes; assistant coach/former player Kelly Hunter; and Nebraska Director of Operations/former player Lindsay Peterson.

In addition to Murray, current Cornhusker players interviewed for the story include Rebekah Allick as well as co-captains Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez. Family members include the mothers of Murray and Allick. Longtime volleyball journalist Lincoln Arneal and locals of Nebraska round out the story, helping detail the decades of passion and excellence for the team and community.

No Place Like Nebraska was produced and directed by Jennifer Karson-Strauss and Madeline Rundlett.

The ESPN multiplatform presentation will include excerpts from No Place Like Nebraska featured in segments on Outside the Lines in SportsCenter and a companion written piece by Elizabeth Merrill will be published on ESPN.com.

ESPN2 will air the Cornhuskers’ first match of the 2024 season as they take on Kentucky on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.

